Columbus Blue Jackets vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 23rd 2024

The 37-25-7 Vegas Golden Knights face the 23-35-12 Columbus Blue Jackets at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 23 at 10:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS.

Vegas secured a 3-1 home win against the Seattle Kraken in its last outing on Thursday, March 21. Meanwhile, Columbus faced a 6-1 road loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, March 22.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Game preview

The Blue Jackets are averaging 2.87 goals per game but have struggled defensively, conceding goals at a rate of 3.63 per game, while their power play has a 14.4% success rate.

Boone Jenner leads the team with 21 goals and 12 assists, while Kirill Marchenko has 18 goals and 15 assists. Adam Fantilli contributed 12 goals and 15 assists and Zach Werenski added 38 assists.

In goal, Elvis Merzlikins holds a 12-16-8 record, boasting a save percentage of .900 with 1,199 saves and allowing 121 goals at a 3.40 goals-against average.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights average 3.16 goals per game, with an 18.7% success rate on their penalty play opportunities, while they concede 2.96 goals per outing.

Jonathan Marchessault is leading the Golden Knights with 38 goals and 21 assists, followed by William Karlsson with 24 goals and 22 assists. Ivan Barbashev has contributed 14 goals and 24 assists. Mark Stone has 16 goals and 37 assists.

In goal, Logan Thompson is 19-12-5 with a 2.77 goals-against average and a save percentage of .905.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have competed in 11 games in the regular season and playoffs combined.

The Golden Knights are 5-6 against the Blue Jackets.

In faceoffs, the Golden Knights have a 49.6%, while the Blue Jackets have a 47.2%.

On penalty kills, the Golden Knights have an 80.4% success rate, while the Blue Jackets are at 77.0%.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Odds and Predictions

The Vegas have won 24 of 45 games as the betting favorite this season, and they have won every game with odds less than -344, giving them a 77.5% chance of winning this game.

Conversely, the Blue Jackets have been listed as the underdogs in 63 games this season and have upset their opponents 19 times. The Columbus has played two games with odds of +271 or longer and lost it both, giving them a 27.0% chance to win tonight.

Prediction: Golden Knights 5 - 3 Blue Jackets.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Golden Knights to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Boone Jenner can score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Jonathan Marchessault to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Blue Jackets to beat the spread: No.

