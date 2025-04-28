Could Connor Hellebuyck's back-to-back pulls force Jets to start Eric Comrie in Game 5? Exploring the possibility

Winnipeg Jets Vezina Trophy-winning netminder Connor Hellebuyck has been any but that in his first-round series against the St. Louis Blues.

Hellebuyck was on the wrong end of a 5-1 shellacking in Game 4, losing by a score of 5-1. The Jets, after blowing out the Blues in the first two games of the series, now find themselves dead-even with a Blues team that only seems to be gaining more confidence.

To make matters worse, Connor Hellebuyck has been pulled in back-to-back starts. That situation is shocking when considering that Hellebuyck should be a lock for this season’s Vezina Trophy.

But after surrendering six goals on 25 shots in Game 3, and then giving up five tallies on 18 shots in Game 4, the question begs, “Should the Winnipeg Jets turn to backup Eric Comrie for Game 5?”

On the surface, turning to Comrie might seem like a sensible thing to do. The Edmonton Oilers turned to their backup Calvin Pickard in Game 3 following two disastrous outings from Stuart Skinner and got a crucial win against the LA Kings.

That is why the Jets should consider turning to Comrie in order to give the Jets a chance to reset, while providing Connor Hellebuyck a breather. It’s worth pointing out that after a long, grueling regular season, number-one goalies like Hellebuyck could always benefit from a break, even if it’s for a game or two.

Connor Hellebuyck's playoff demons resurface against Blues

Hellebuyck has struggled after two solid starts against the Blues - Source: Imagn

Connor Hellebuyck and the Winnipeg Jets have lost all of the momentum in the series after going up 2-0. In the first two games, the Jets came back from a 3-2 deficit in Game 1 to win 5-3 and then played a fantastic close game, winning 2-1 in Game 2.

It seemed like the Jets were going to cruise to a series win, but then, the Blues found their composure and laid the wood on the Jets. The 7-2 pounding in Game 3 and then 5-1 bruising in Game 4 have shown just how dangerous the Blues can be.

As for Hellebuyck, it seems his playoff demons have resurfaced. As Daily Faceoff’s Frank Servalli noted:

“I don’t know if that’s the pressure of the moment or the failures of their last few playoffs, but this is the best goalie in the world… The Jets are good enough to beat the Blues without Hellebuyck being a world-beater, but I don’t think they can go much further than that if he’s not playing at a level that’s commensurate to what we think he is.”

Servalli’s comments underscore how talented the Jets are. If they can rally around Eric Comrie, they have the firepower to get past the Blues. But until Hellebuyck proves he can be just as effective in the postseason, the Jets may have to roll with their backup for the time being.

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

