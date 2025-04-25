Winniepg Jets HC reveals importance behind $59,500,000 goalie's late pull during 7-2 blowout loss to St. Louis Blues

The Winnipeg Jets suffered a disappointing 7-2 loss against the St. Louis Blues in Game 3 of their playoff series on Thursday night. Jets head coach Scott Arniel made the call to pull goalie Connor Hellebuyck in the third period after the team fell behind 6-1.

Ad

Hellebuyck, who has a 7-year, $59,500,000 contract, allowed 6 goals in just 25 shots before getting pulled. Backup Eric Comrie came in but couldn't stop the onslaught, allowing 1 goal on 3 shots.

After the game, coach Arniel explained his decision, saying:

"At the end of the day, the game got out of hand. It was just whatever. I know it was late, but at the end of the day, you just got to calm some minutes." (11:20 onwards)

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Blues took control early with a 3-0 lead in the first period and kept it going by adding four more goals in the third. Pavel Buchnevich (three goals), Cam Fowler, Jordan Kyrou and Colton Parayko, and Alexey Toropchenko scored for the Blues. Jordan Binnington had 16 saves.

For the Jets, David Gustafsson and Neal Pionk netted goals in the third period.

Despite the blowout loss, Arniel remained optimistic, saying:

“It's one game. We lost one game. Whether it's 7-2 or 1-0, we lost one game in this series. We lost the game in the first period. They scored two goals in the first three minutes, got on our heels, crowd got behind them. We were terrible in the first period. Game was over in the first.”

Ad

Game 3 recap: Jets 7-2 loss against Blues

Buchnevich put the Blues on board within 48 seconds into the game. Then he added a power-play goal at 3:11 to make it 2-0. Fowler then got one at the end of the first period to give his side a 3-0 lead.

Gustafsson got Winnipeg on the board early in the third, but Buchnevich completed his hat trick less than a minute later to make it 4-1.

Ad

Kyrou added a 5-on-3 power-play goal, and Toropchenko tipped one in to chase Hellebuyck as the Blues went up 6-1.

Pionk answered with a power-play one-timer, but Parayko capped the scoring with another power-play goal, sealing a 7-2 win for St. Louis.

After the game, Winnipeg's Josh Morrissey reflected on his team's performance.

“I think starting better is definitely an emphasis for us here going forward in the series, but I think we didn't execute in the first period and especially the first 10 minutes,” said Winnipeg defenseman . (4:49 onwards)

The Jets won Game 1 with a 5-3 score and got a 2-1 win in Game 2 against the Blues. After losing Game 3, the Jets now lead the best-of-seven series 2-1. Game 4 will be played in St. Louis on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama