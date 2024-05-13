Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview, Predictions, and Odds for 2024 NHL Playoffs Round 2 Game 4 | May 13, 2024

The Dallas Stars visit the Colorado Avalanche for the fourth game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs West second round on Monday at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The game will air at 9.30 p.m. ET on SN, FX-CA, ESPN and TVAS.

The Avalanche overcame a slow start in the first game to win 4-3 in overtime, taking away the home ice advantage from the Stars. However, Dallas bounced back in the second game with a 5-3 win, leveling the series. They solidified their position with a 4-1 win in the third game, regaining home ice advantage.

In the postseason, the Stars have won three of five series, but the Avalanche have an 18-16 lead in head-to-head playoff victories over the Stars. In their most recent playoff series, the Stars won in seven games in the Western Conference semifinals in 2020.

Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: Game preview

The Colorado Avalanche are looking to bounce back from consecutive losses and level the series at 2-2. They have a home record of 2-1 in the ongoing playoffs series.

Valeri Nichushkin is leading the Stars with nine goals for 10 points and 24 shots on goal. Cale Makar, Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon have contributed nine goals and 27 assists. In goal, Alexandar Georgiev, with a record of 5-3-0, a GAA of 2.97, and a SV% of .893, has let in 24 goals from 214 shots faced.

The Avalanche are scoring an average of 4.5 goals per game and have a 33.3% success rate on power plays and conceding 3.38 goals per outing with a 73.9% success rate on penalty kill rate.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars have been playing well in this series, except for a few lapses that cost them Game 1 and the third period of Game 2. They bounced back in Game 3, securing a 2-1 series lead.

Expand Tweet

Their defense was particularly strong in Game 3, limiting Colorado's scoring opportunities.

The Stars have managed 23 shots on goal, killed all three penalties in Game 3 and have kept their opponents to three or fewer goals in eight of 10 postseason games.

Wyatt Johnston has been a key player for the Stars with five goals, three assists and 31 shots on goal. Tyler Seguin, Miro Heiskanen and Jason Robertson have collectively contributed nine goals, 14 assists and 78 shots on goal.

They are averaging 2.80 goals per game, with a power play success rate of 29.2% and a penalty kill success rate of 75%. In the net, Jake Oettinger, with a postseason record of 6-4-0, a GAA of 2.12 and SV% of .919, is expected to start as the goalie for the Stars.

Expand Tweet

Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: Injury report

Jonathan Drouin from the Avalanche is sidelined with a lower-body injury, while Gabriel Landeskog and Logan O'Connor are out for the season due to knee and hip injuries respectively.

For the Stars, Jani Hakanpaa is out due to a lower-body injury.

Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: Head-to-head

The Dallas Stars have a record of 16-19-0-0 against the Avalanche. When it comes to faceoffs, the Stars have a success rate of 45.4%, while the Avalanche lead with a success rate of 52%.

Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: Spread

The Stars, being the underdogs, are expected to be down by 1.5 goals with odds of -227 to cover. Meanwhile, Colorado, being the favorites, has odds of +180.

Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: Over/Under

The total goals are predicted to be 6.5. The odds are -106 for the game to end with more than 6.5 goals, and -114 for it to end with less than 6.5 goals.

Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: Series odds and score predictions

Colorado, being the favorite with -134 odds, has a 57.4% chance of emerging victorious. Dallas, meanwhile, is a +112 odds on the road, has a 46.7% chance of winning.

Score Prediction: Dallas 4-3 Avalanche