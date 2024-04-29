Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips for 2024 NHL playoffs Game 4 | Apr. 29, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights host Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs West first round against the Dallas Stars at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise on Monday at 9:30 p.m ET. Fans can watch the live game on ESPN, SN, TVAS, BSSW and SCRIPPS.

The Golden Knights hold a 2-1 lead in the series. The Stars are riding high after a 3-2 win over the Golden Knights, who hold an impressive 7-1-2 record in their last 10 meetings against the Dallas.

Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game preview

The Dallas Stars are determined to turn the tide in this series. Their hard-fought 3-2 overtime victory in Game 3 has set the stage for a dramatic turnaround.

On the road, Dallas boasts an 27-10-5 record, and their overall performance stands at 52-21-9. When they score at least three goals, the Stars boast a 47-9-5 record.

The Stars are averaging three goals per game, while their defense concedes an average of 2.33 goals per game.

Wyatt Johnston has made his mark with two goals and 12 shots on goal. Miro Heiskanen has added a goal and three assists for four points, while Jason Robertson has two goals and two assists, for four points, and nine shots on goal.

Jake Oettinger has a 1-2-0 record in goal with a 2.50 GAA and a .892 save percentage and allowed eight goals out 74 shots faced.

Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights will look to extend their series advantage to 3-1 on Monday.

At home, Vegas holds 27-12-3 record, contributing to their overall 45-29-8 standing. When scoring at least three goals, the Golden Knights maintain an impressive 41-10-6 record.

They are averaging three goals per game and allowing an average of 2.33 goals per outing.

Jack Eichel (three assists, five points, 11 shots on goal), Jonathan Marchessault (three points), and Brayden McNabb has contributed two goals each. Tomas Hertl, Mark Stone and Noah Hanifin have found the back of the net once.

In goal, Logan Thompson has faced 96 shots, allowing seven goals. His record stands at 2-1-0, with a 2.14 GAA and an impressive .927 save percentage.

Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights: Injury report

The Golden Knights have Nicolas Hague listed as questionable due to a lower body issue.

Meanwhile, for the Dallas Stars, Jani Hakanpaa is day-to-day with a lower-body, Mason Marchment is also day-to-day with undisclosed reason, while Radek Faksa shares the same status (undisclosed).

Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Golden Knights have a playoff record of 8-7-0 against the Dallas Stars.

In faceoff battles, Vegas holds a 47.8% success rate, while the Stars dominate with 52.2%. On penalty kills, the Golden Knights have a solid 80%, whereas the Stars struggle at 50%.

When it comes to power play success, the Stars operate at 20%, while Vegas boasts a 50% success rate.

Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights: Odds and prediction

Dallas has won 49 of 75 games when favored by odds. With odds less than -115, they have a record of 49-23, which gives them a 53.5% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights have 16 wins in 31 games as the underdogs and have gone 13-13 with odds -104 or longer, indicating a 51.0% chance of winning the contest.

Prediction: Golden Knights 3-2 Stars

Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights: Betting tips

Tip 1: Golden Knights to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 4: Yes

Tip 3: Jack Eichel to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Roope Hintz to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Dallas Stars to beat the spread: Yes

Hot Betting Tip: Golden Knights' Jack Eichel has more than 3.5 shots on goal in his last four home games, so the overs bet at odds of 1.83 seems like a smart move.