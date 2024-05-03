Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips for 2024 NHL playoffs Game 6 | May 3, 2024

Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs West First Round will see the Vegas Golden Knights, the defending Stanley Cup champions, hosting the Dallas Stars, the regular season's top team from the Western Conference.

The game is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on Friday at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Las Vegas, and will broadcast on TNT, SN, SN360, TVAS, SCRIPPS, BSSW, truTV and Max.

The Stars, coming off a 3-2 victory over Vegas in Game 5, lead the series 3-2 and could eliminate the Golden Knights, on Friday night. The Golden Knights have a 6-4-0 record in their last ten encounters with the Stars.

Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game preview

Despite being down 2-0 in the series and facing an away game, the Dallas Stars have managed to win three games consecutively, boosting their confidence.

Despite giving up seven goals in their two losses, they can't afford another defensive lapse. A strong, aggressive start is crucial for the Stars in this game, as defensive struggles could force a Game 7. Dallas, with an average of 2.80 goals per game, scored three goals from 25 shots in their last game.

In this playoff series, Wyatt Johnston contributed three goals and three assists, with 21 shots on goal. Jason Robertson, with three goals, five points, and 16 shots on goal, and Evgenii Dadonov, with two goals, have also been key contributors for the Stars.

Tyler Seguin has provided three assists and 14 shots on goal. Despite their defensive struggles, allowing an average of 2.60 goals per game, they conceded only two in their last game. They'll need another strong defensive performance to win this game.

In the net, Jake Oettinger, with a 3-2-0 record in five games, saved 12 of the 135 shots he faced, boasting a 2.31 GAA and a save percentage of .911.

Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights, despite a two-game winning streak at the start of the series, have now lost three games consecutively. They are on the edge of elimination and will aim for a win to trigger a Game 7.

Despite their strong start to the series, the Golden Knights are now under pressure. They have only scored four goals in their last two games.

Averaging 2.60 goals per game, they scored two goals from 27 shots in their last game. Mark Stone and William Carrier each contributed a goal for the Golden Knights, and Jack Eichel provided an assist.

The Golden Knights, who have been struggling defensively and conceding an average of 2.80 goals per game, allowed three goals in their last match. They need to improve their defense to secure a win.

Adin Hill, who saved 22 out of the 25 shots in the last game, has a record of 0-1-0 with a 3.10 GAA and save percentage of .880. Logan Thompson is expected to be the starting goalie.

Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights: Injury report

Nicolas Hague of the Golden Knights is doubtful to play due to a lower-body injury, while Jani Hakanpaa of the Stars is sidelined with a similar injury. The conditions of Mason Marchment and Radek Faksa are still unavailable for unspecified reasons.

Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights: Head-to-head

The Vegas Golden Knights hold an all-time playoff record of 8-9-0 against the Stars with Dallas having a slender lead.

Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights: Odds and prediction

Per FanDuel Sportsbook, the Dallas Stars are favored at -114 and the Golden Knights are close behind at -106.

The defending champions, the Golden Knights, are in a do-or-die situation at home to keep their chances for the Stanley Cup odds prospects.

Prediction: Stars 4-2 Golden Knights

Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights: Betting tips

Tip 1: Stars to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5.5: Yes

Tip 3: Wyatt Johnston to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Jack Eichel to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Jake Oettinger to make at least 27 saves: Yes

Tip 6: Golden Knights to beat the spread: No

Hot Betting Tip: Wyatt Johnston from the Stars has been scoring consistently in his previous three road games, and his odds of 2.55 make him attractive for an anytime goalscorer bet.

On the other hand, Jack Eichel, the top player from the Golden Knights, is favored to have over 3.5 shots on goal at -120. He has registered at least four shots in three of the five games and managed at least four shots in all three regular-season games against Dallas, including a game at T-Mobile Arena where he took eight shots.