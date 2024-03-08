Detroit Red Wings vs Arizona Coyotes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 8th 2024

The 25-33-5 Arizona Coyotes will host the 33-23-6 Detroit Red Wings at Mullett Arena on Friday, March 8 at 9 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and BSDET.

Detroit faced a 7-2 defeat on the road against the Colorado Avalanche in their previous match on March 6, while Arizona suffered a 5-2 loss at home against the Minnesota Wild on March 7.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Arizona Coyotes: Game Preview

The Red Wings have an average of 3.48 goals per game, converting 23.0% of their power play chances and allowing an average of 3.26 goals.

Dylan Larkin leads the team with 26 goals and 28 assists, complemented by Alex DeBrincat with 23 goals and 31 assists. Daniel Sprong has 16 goals and 23 assists, while Patrick Kane has accounted for 13 goals and 18 assists.

In goal, Alex Lyon boasts an 18-11-2 record, along with a 2.89 GAA and a .910 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes are averaging 2.89 goals per game and conceding 3.35, while their power play success rate is 22.6%.

Clayton Keller leads the offensive efforts for the Coyotes with 23 goals and 30 assists. Matias Maccelli has contributed 11 goals and 33 assists, while Nick Bjugstad has 14 goals and 18 assists.

In goal, Connor Ingram has a 17-16-3 record, with a 2.85 GAA and .908 SV%.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Arizona Coyotes: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 171 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Coyotes are 60-84-22-5 against the Red Wings.

In faceoffs, the Coyotes have a 45.7% win rate, while the Red Wings have 49.6%.

On penalty kills, the Red Wings. boast an 80.4% success rate, while the Coyotes are 76.1%.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Arizona Coyotes: Odds and prediction

Detroit has maintained its status as the odds favorite in 21 games, prevailing in 14 of them. In contests where odds were shorter than -134, the Red Wings have secured nine victories out of 12, indicating a 57.3% likelihood of winning this game.

Conversely, the Coyotes have frequently been cast as underdogs in 50 matchups this season, managing to upset the odds 16 times. With odds of +114 or longer, Arizona has a win-loss record of 11-29, implying a 46.7% chance for the Coyotes to emerge victorious in this one.

Prediction: Red Wings 5 - 2 Coyotes.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Arizona Coyotes: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Red Wings to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Alex DeBrincat to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Daniel Sprong to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Coyotes to beat the spread: No.

