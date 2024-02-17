Detroit Red Wings vs Calgary Flames: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 17, 2024

The 27-20-6 Detroit Red Wings head to the Scotiabank Saddledome to battle the 25-24-5 Calgary Flames on Feb 17, Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. They will be looking to break their three-game road losing streak, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN1, and BSDET.

Calgary's recent performance saw them suffer a 6-3 defeat at home against the San Jose Sharks on Feb 15, while the Red Wings faced a 4-1 road loss to the Vancouver Canucks on the same date.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Calgary Flames: Game preview

The Detroit Red Wings boast an average of 3.45 goals per game. They have converted 22.8% of their power play opportunities, and their defense allows an average of 3.32 goals per game.

Dylan Larkin leads the team with 23 goals and 24 assists. Daniel Sprong comes in second with 14 goals and 20 assists, followed by Alex DeBrincat with 19 goals and 26 assists.

Moreover, Alex Lyon holds a 14-8-2 record in goal, with a 2.82 GAA and a .911 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Flames have averaged 3.07 goals per game, allowing 3.06 goals per game and their power play success rate is 14.4%. Leading Calgary's offense, Blake Coleman has contributed 21 goals and 22 assists while Nazem Kadri has added 17 goals and 28 assists.

Jacob Markstrom holds a 17-14-2 record this season in goal, with a 2.50 GAA and a .916 SV%.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Calgary Flames: Head-to-head and significant numbers

These two teams have competed 183 times, including regular season and playoffs.

The Red Wings have an overall record of 84-82-16-1 (50.3%) against the Flames.

In faceoffs, the Flames have a 51.1% win rate, while the Red Wings have 49%.

The Flames boast a solid 84.4% success rate on penalty kills, while the Red Wings have an 81.8% success rate.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Calgary Flames: Odds and prediction

Calgary has emerged victorious in 12 out of 24 games played as the favorite this season. Additionally, in 21 games with odds shorter than -125, the Flames have secured victory 10 times, presenting a solid 55.6% chance of winning this game.

On the other hand, the Red Wings have secured 16 wins in 36 games where they were labeled as underdogs. With odds of +105 or longer, Detroit holds a 14-19 record and carries a 48.8% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Red Wings 3 - 1 Flames.

Detroit Red Wings vs Calgary Flames: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Red Wings to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: No.

Tip 3: Dylan Larkin to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Nazem Kadri to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Flames to beat the spread: Yes.

