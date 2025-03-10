Detroit Red Wings vs Ottawa Senators: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 10, 2025

The Detroit Red Wings are on the road to face the Ottawa Senators on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Ad

They are coming off different results as Detroit (30-27-6) lost 5-2 to Washington on Friday while Ottawa (32-25-5) won 4-3 in overtime over the Rangers on Saturday.

Red Wings vs Senators: Head-to-head & key stats

Detroit is 35-26-1-5 all-time against Ottawa

The Red Wings are 14-12-3 on the road

Ottawa is averaging 2.85 goals per game

Detroit is averaging 2.82 goals per game

The Senators are allowing 2.85 goals per game

The Red Wings are allowing 3.2 goals per game

Ottawa is 18-9-2 at home

Ad

Trending

Detroit Red Wings vs Ottawa Senators: Preview

Detroit is on a five-game losing streak and has fallen out of the playoff race. The Red Wings are led by Lucas Raymond's 65 points, Dylan Larkin's 55 points, Alex DeBrincat's 53 points and Patrick Kane's 40 points.

They are expected to start Cam Talbot who is 17-14-3 with a 2.99 GAA and a .899 SV%. In his career against Ottawa, he is 8-4 with a 2.54 GAA and a .914 SV5.

Ad

Meanwhile, Ottawa is on a two-game winning streak. The Senators will start Linus Ullmark who is 15-11-3 with a 2.73 GAA and a .908 SV%. In his career against Detroit, he is 7-2-2 with a 2.15 GAA and a .929 SV%.

The Senators are led by Tim Stutzle who has 65 points, Drake Batherson and Brady Tkachuk with 49 points each and Jake Sanderson with 42 points.

Red Wings vs Senators: Odds & Prediction

Detroit is a +136 underdog while the Senators are -162 favorites. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

Ad

The Red Wings have been struggling as of late while Ottawa should have plenty of momentum after its comeback OT win over the Rangers. The Senators have also been performing better in net due to the play of Linus Ullmark.

Detroit will struggle to score against Ullmark and the Senators will get a big win at home.

Prediction: Senators 3, Red Wings 1.

Red Wings vs Senators: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Ottawa ML (-162)

Ad

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-135)

Tip 3: Brady Tkachuk 4+ shots on goal (-120)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama