  Detroit Red Wings vs Ottawa Senators: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 10, 2025

Detroit Red Wings vs Ottawa Senators: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 10, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Mar 10, 2025 15:35 GMT
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Washington Capitals - Source: Imagn
Detroit Red Wings vs Ottawa Senators: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 10, 2025 (image credit: IMAGN)

The Detroit Red Wings are on the road to face the Ottawa Senators on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

They are coming off different results as Detroit (30-27-6) lost 5-2 to Washington on Friday while Ottawa (32-25-5) won 4-3 in overtime over the Rangers on Saturday.

Red Wings vs Senators: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Detroit is 35-26-1-5 all-time against Ottawa
  • The Red Wings are 14-12-3 on the road
  • Ottawa is averaging 2.85 goals per game
  • Detroit is averaging 2.82 goals per game
  • The Senators are allowing 2.85 goals per game
  • The Red Wings are allowing 3.2 goals per game
  • Ottawa is 18-9-2 at home
Detroit Red Wings vs Ottawa Senators: Preview

Detroit is on a five-game losing streak and has fallen out of the playoff race. The Red Wings are led by Lucas Raymond's 65 points, Dylan Larkin's 55 points, Alex DeBrincat's 53 points and Patrick Kane's 40 points.

They are expected to start Cam Talbot who is 17-14-3 with a 2.99 GAA and a .899 SV%. In his career against Ottawa, he is 8-4 with a 2.54 GAA and a .914 SV5.

Meanwhile, Ottawa is on a two-game winning streak. The Senators will start Linus Ullmark who is 15-11-3 with a 2.73 GAA and a .908 SV%. In his career against Detroit, he is 7-2-2 with a 2.15 GAA and a .929 SV%.

The Senators are led by Tim Stutzle who has 65 points, Drake Batherson and Brady Tkachuk with 49 points each and Jake Sanderson with 42 points.

Red Wings vs Senators: Odds & Prediction

Detroit is a +136 underdog while the Senators are -162 favorites. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Red Wings have been struggling as of late while Ottawa should have plenty of momentum after its comeback OT win over the Rangers. The Senators have also been performing better in net due to the play of Linus Ullmark.

Detroit will struggle to score against Ullmark and the Senators will get a big win at home.

Prediction: Senators 3, Red Wings 1.

Red Wings vs Senators: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Ottawa ML (-162)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-135)

Tip 3: Brady Tkachuk 4+ shots on goal (-120)

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
