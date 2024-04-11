Detroit Red Wings vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 11th, 2024

The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-30-12) are ninth in the Eastern Conference. They host the 10th-placed Detroit Red Wings (38-32-8) at PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh on Thursday at 7 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, TVAS, SN, BSDET and SN-PIT.

On Monday, Pittsburgh faced a narrow 3-2 loss against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Meanwhile, Detroit suffered a 2-1 defeat at home against the Washington Capitals.

Detroit Red Wings vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview

The Red Wings average 3.28 goals per game, converting 22.9% of their power play opportunities, and allow 3.27 goals per outing.

Dylan Larkin is leading the team with 31 goals and 31 assists, while Lucas Raymond has contributed 26 goals and 38 assists. Alex DeBrincat has 24 goals and 36 assists, with 212 shots on goal. Alex Lyon has a 20-18-4 record, boasting a 2.96 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908.

Meanwhile, the Penguins have a 3.01 GFA with a 2.95 GAA. Their power play operates at a 14.3% success rate.

Sidney Crosby is leading the offense with 40 goals and 46 assists, while Evgeni Malkin has contributed 25 goals and 38 assists. Kris Letang has 40 assists. Erik Karlsson has an impressive 42 assists as well.

In goal, Alex Nedeljkovic holds a 16-6-7 record with a 2.82 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.

Detroit Red Wings vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Injury Report

For Red wings, Michael Rasmussen is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, and Andrew Copp is questionable due to a cheek injury.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are dealing with a series of injuries that could impact their performance. Matt Neito is out for the season due to a knee injury, John Ludvig is dealing with an illness, Ryan Graves' status is questionable and Noel Acciari is out with a lower-body injury.

Detroit Red Wings vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Head-to-Head and Significant Numbers

The two teams have competed in 168 games, combining regular season and playoffs. The Detroit Red Wings are 74-73-16-5 against the Penguins. In faceoffs, the Red Wings have a 50.5% win rate, while the Penguins are at 54.8%. On penalty kills, the Red Wings have an 79.7% success rate, while the Penguins are at 80.7%.

Detroit Red Wings vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Odds and Predictions

This season, the Penguins has gone 21-23 as the odds-on favorite and won 14 of their 24 games with odds less than -147, giving them a 59.5% chance of winning this game.

On the other hand, the Red Wings have been underdogs in 52 games this season and yet managed to upset their opponents 22 times. However, when faced with odds of -104 or higher, Detroit has gone 10-19, giving it a 44.8% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Penguins 5-3 Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Penguins to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Sidney Crosby can score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Evgeni Malkin to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Red Wings to beat the spread: No.

