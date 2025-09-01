NHL rumors: Dozen teams trying to get Carter Hart signed to two-three year contract, pending NHL-NHLPA agreement

Carter Hart was among the five players from the 2018 world junior Hockey Canada team, who were acquitted of sexual assault charges by London, Ontario judge Justice Maria Carrocia on July 24, 2025. Carrocia did not find the the evidence provided by the complainant, E.M., to be "credible or reliable", and hence delivered a not-guilty verdict alleged against those five players.

The NHL released a statement after the judge's verdict, and labelled the five players as 'ineligible to play in the league', until further analysis, to which the NHLPA raised a dispute stating the league's ruling in this case, was "inconsistent" with specific discipline procedures of the CBA.

During his appearance on Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast, Philadephia insider and reporter, Anthony SanFilippo reported that multiple teams would be interested in offering Carter Hart a multi-year extension.

"But Carter Hart is likely going to be offered a contract by multiple teams, I would say, in the two to three-year range. I was told you might see up to a dozen teams trying to get Carter Hart. But I wouldn't say the Flyers are a frontrunners ... he's probably going to go where he's going to get the best deal," said SanFilippo.

In his 227-game NHL career, Carter Hart has a 2.94 GAA and .906 SV%. The Edmonton Oilers, are seemingly one of the frontrunners to sign the 6-foot-2 goaltender, after questions were raised against Oilers' No. 1 goalie Stuart Skinner, after Edmonton's back-to-back Stanley Cup Final losses. With Skinner entering the final year of his contract, Hart may be a full-time replacement for Skinner, and the two may be a solid goalie tandem going into a very crucial year for the Oilers, given superstar Connor McDavid is yet to sign his extension.

