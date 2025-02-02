Draisaitl's goal waved off for offside, Perry robbed, and more: 3 reasons why Edmonton Oilers lost 4-3 to Toronto Maple Leafs

The Edmonton Oilers lost a frustrating game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night at Rogers Place, losing 4-3. The Oilers couldn't recover from a 3-0 first-period deficit, trailing 4-1 early in the third period.

Evan Bouchard, Zach Hyman and Corey Perry scored for the Edmonton Oilers. Meanwhile, William Nylander, Matthew Knies (PPG), Bobby McMann (PPG) and Mitch Marner scored for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

So, let’s take a look at the three key reasons why the Edmonton Oilers lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs:

Three reasons why the Edmonton Oilers lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs

#3 Disastrous first period

The Edmonton Oilers struggled out of the game, falling into a 3-0 hole after 20 minutes. The Toronto Maple Leafs got two power play goals in the period to build a solid lead.

While the Oilers set off an onslaught in the second period, they were unable to close the gap. The Oilers fell 4-1 early in the third period. Despite the valiant comeback effort in the third, it wasn't enough to tie the game.

However, the failed comeback attempt wasn’t the result of the Oilers’ lack of effort. Other factors were at play to secure the two points for the Leafs.

#2 Perry robbed

Corey Perry nearly tied the game in the dying seconds of the third period. Perry got a nifty pass from Leon Draisaitl as the Edmonton Oilers pressured with the net empty.

Draisaitl teed up a shot but passed off to Perry who moved in to bury the puck in a wide-open net. However, a sprawling Joseph Woll, the Leafs’ starting netminder, made a brilliant glove save to preserve the Leafs' win.

Woll somehow got the mitt on the puck, making a highlight-reel save. Woll’s stop is a save-of-the-year candidate and robbed Corey Perry of his second goal of the night. Most importantly, the save prevented the Oilers from tying the game.

#1 Draisaitl’s disallowed goal

Speaking of being robbed, Leon Draisaitl had apparently tied the game with a little under two minutes to play in the third. Draisaitl had buried a one-timer from the high slot, beating a helpless Joseph Woll.

However, Leafs coach Craig Berube called a timeout to review the play and issue a coach’s challenge. Berube won the challenge, restoring the Leafs’ 4-3 lead.

The replay showed that Connor McDavid had entered the Leafs’ zone an instant after John Klingberg. The review team in the booth overturned the call on the ice, keeping the Oilers from tying the game. The Leafs would hold on for a hard-fought win.

The Oilers will have a couple of days to recover from the loss before visiting the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center on Tuesday night.

