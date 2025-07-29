Edmonton Oilers' 3 worst value contracts heading into 2025-26 ft. Darnell Nurse

The Edmonton Oilers have made the Stanley Cup Finals in back-to-back seasons and have done so with some bad contracts.
Although the salary cap did go up, the Oilers are right up against it due to how much they are paying some players. Here are three of the worst contracts on the Oilers' roster.
Edmonton Oilers' 3 worst value contracts
#1, Darnell Nurse
Darnell Nurse is not only the worst contract on the Oilers, but one of the worst contracts in the NHL.
Nurse has five years left on his deal as he's owed $9.25 million per season, which is an overpay. Nurse is a good defenseman, but he should be around the $6-7 million range, so overpaying someone by $3 million could be the difference in adding an impact player that could push Edmonton over the top.
The Canadian is the 10th-highest paid defenseman in the NHL, and he is nowhere near the 10th-best defenseman in the NHL.
Nurse recorded 5 goals and 28 assists for 33 points in 76 games.
#2, Trent Frederic
Edmonton acquired Trent Frederic at the deadline, and he struggled with the team due to him suffering an ankle injury.
Despite his struggles, Frederic got rewarded with an eight-year, $30.8 million deal. Frederic is a fine player, but signing him to an eight-year deal seems excessive. He'll be 35 when the deal is done, and his speed in the final years of the deal could be an issue.
If Frederic doesn't produce early, it will be a bad contract.
#3, Adam Henrique
The Oilers don't have too many bad contracts, so Adam Henrique will take the final spot.
Henrique is in the final year of his deal and is owed $3 million, which isn't a ton of money. Most third-line players are getting $3 million a year, but Henrique did take a step back last season.
Henrique is 35 and had just 27 points last season as his speed was an issue.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama