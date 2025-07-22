"Season of love": Darnell Nurse's wife shares a kiss with beau at ex-Oilers teammates' wedding

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse’s wife, Mikayla Nurse, recently shared a heartfelt moment on Instagram, capturing a kiss with her husband at the wedding of former Oilers teammate Warren Foegele. The post featured a series of photos from the event, highlighting the couple’s affection amidst the celebration and serving as a poignant reminder of their strong bond, shared in the joyful setting of a former teammate’s wedding.She captioned the post:&quot;It's the season of love [heart emoji]&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOilers reportedly approached Darnell Nurse to waive his no-trade clauseNurse remains a key player on the blueline for the Oilers despite a tough season. He notched 33 points (5 goals, 28 assists) in 76 games, with a plus-11 rating, 188 shots on goal, and 72 penalty minutes, averaging 22:22 of ice time per game.However, his $9.25 million annual average value (AAV) contract, which runs through the 2029-30 season, has drawn scrutiny, with some fans and analysts questioning his performance relative to his pay.According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Oilers approached Nurse about waiving his no-trade clause, but he appeared unwilling to move, as suggested by his Instagram story quoting “Why you always lying,” seemingly addressing trade speculation.&quot;I think basically Edmonton went to a check with all their guys who had no trade clauses, who they would want to move and say, ‘Okay, how many of you are willing to go places? ... But, you know, Nurse, I don’t think he wants to go anywhere,” Friedman saidDarnell Nurse is currently signed to an eight-year, $74 million contract with the Oilers. His contract expires at the end of the 2029-30 season, making him an unrestricted free agent. The 30-year-old was drafted No. 7 overall by the Oilers in the 2013 NHL draft. Nurse has been with the club for the past 11 seasons, accumulating 300 points through 81 goals and 219 assists in 716 career games.Also Read: Oilers' Darnell Nurse posts cryptic &quot;why you always lying&quot; meme after he reportedly rejected to waive NMC in $74M contract