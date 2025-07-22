  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Edmonton Oilеrs
  • "Season of love": Darnell Nurse's wife shares a kiss with beau at ex-Oilers teammates' wedding

"Season of love": Darnell Nurse's wife shares a kiss with beau at ex-Oilers teammates' wedding

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Jul 22, 2025 03:56 GMT
Darnell Nurse
Darnell Nurse's wife shares a kiss with beau at ex-Oilers teammates' wedding. (Image Source: Mikayla Nurse/Instagram)

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse’s wife, Mikayla Nurse, recently shared a heartfelt moment on Instagram, capturing a kiss with her husband at the wedding of former Oilers teammate Warren Foegele.

Ad

The post featured a series of photos from the event, highlighting the couple’s affection amidst the celebration and serving as a poignant reminder of their strong bond, shared in the joyful setting of a former teammate’s wedding.

She captioned the post:

"It's the season of love [heart emoji]"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Oilers reportedly approached Darnell Nurse to waive his no-trade clause

Nurse remains a key player on the blueline for the Oilers despite a tough season. He notched 33 points (5 goals, 28 assists) in 76 games, with a plus-11 rating, 188 shots on goal, and 72 penalty minutes, averaging 22:22 of ice time per game.

However, his $9.25 million annual average value (AAV) contract, which runs through the 2029-30 season, has drawn scrutiny, with some fans and analysts questioning his performance relative to his pay.

Ad

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Oilers approached Nurse about waiving his no-trade clause, but he appeared unwilling to move, as suggested by his Instagram story quoting “Why you always lying,” seemingly addressing trade speculation.

"I think basically Edmonton went to a check with all their guys who had no trade clauses, who they would want to move and say, ‘Okay, how many of you are willing to go places? ... But, you know, Nurse, I don’t think he wants to go anywhere,” Friedman said
Ad

Darnell Nurse is currently signed to an eight-year, $74 million contract with the Oilers. His contract expires at the end of the 2029-30 season, making him an unrestricted free agent.

The 30-year-old was drafted No. 7 overall by the Oilers in the 2013 NHL draft. Nurse has been with the club for the past 11 seasons, accumulating 300 points through 81 goals and 219 assists in 716 career games.

Also Read: Oilers' Darnell Nurse posts cryptic "why you always lying" meme after he reportedly rejected to waive NMC in $74M contract

About the author
Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Twitter icon

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications