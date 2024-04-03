Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 3rd 2024

The Dallas Stars (47-19-9, first in the Western Conference) host the Edmonton Oilers (45-23-5, fifth) at the American Airlines Center on Wednesday, April 3, at 9.30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN+, SN360, SNW, TNT, MAX and truTV.

Dallas secured a 3-0 win against the Seattle Kraken in its last road outing on Saturday, while Edmonton faced a 3-2 defeat to the St. Louis Blues on Monday.

Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars: Game Preview

The Dallas Stars score 3.64 goals per game and concede at a rate of 2.91 goals per outing.

Wyatt Johnston leads the offensive charge for Dallas with 29 goals and 30 assists. Roope Hintz has contributed 28 goals and 34 assists, while Joe Pavelski has 26 goals and 37 assists. Jason Robertson provided 27 goals and 49 assists.

Jake Oettinger has a 30-13-4 record in goal, with a 2.87 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900.

Meanwhile, the Oilers average 3.59 goals and allow 2.85 per game, while their power-play success rate is 27.5%.

Leading the offensive charge is Zach Hyman, with 52 goals and 20 assists. Connor McDavid comes in a close second with 29 goals and 97 assists. Leon Draisaitl has contributed 39 goals and 60 assists.

In goal, Stuart Skinner boasts a commendable record of 33-14-5, with a 2.63 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906.

Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 149 times.

Dallas is 78-48-15-8 against the Oilers.

In faceoff, the Oilers have a 52.7% win rate, while the Dallas have 53.7%.

The Oilers are 79.6% on penalty kills, while the Dallas are 81.5%.

Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars: Odds and predictions

Dallas has won 41 of its 59 games as the odds favorite and 44 of 66 games with odds less than -120. They have a 54.5% chance of victory here.

Meanwhile, the Oilers have been labeled underdogs in six games and won three. With +100 odds or longer, they have a 2-2 record, giving them a 50.0% chance of winning here.

Prediction: Stars 4–3 Oilers

Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars: Betting tips

Tip 1: Stars to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 4: Yes

Tip 3: Connor McDavid to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Joe Pavelski to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Oilers to beat the spread: Yes.

