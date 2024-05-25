Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars: Game preview, predictions, and odds for Western Conference finals Game 2 | May 25, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers will play the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Saturday for the Western Conference finals Game 2. The Oilers are up 1-0 in the series with a 3-2 double overtime win in Game 1.

The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET, with live coverage on TNT, truTV, Max, SportsNet, CBC and TVAS. Game 2 can be heard on 630 CHED AM and KTCK (The Ticket) at 1310 AM and 96.7 FM.

Western Conference finals: Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars Game 2 preview

In Round 2, the Oilers overcame the Vancouver Canucks in seven games, and the Stars defeated the Colorado Avalanche in six games. In Round 1, the Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings in five games, while the Stars eliminated the Vegas Golden Knights in seven games.

Leon Draisaitl has been a key player for the Oilers in the playoffs, tallying 25 points with nine goals and 16 assists. Meanwhile, Connor McDavid has accumulated 23 points via three goals and 20 assists.

Stuart Skinner has an 8-3-0 record with a save percentage of .888 and a goals-against average of 2.70. Edmonton's power play success rate is 36.6%, while their penalty kill efficiency is 92.5% in this season's playoffs.

On the other hand, Jason Robertson has been productive for Dallas, contributing 13 points with three goals and 10 assists in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Miro Heiskanen has netted five goals and provided eight assists.

Jake Oettinger has an 8-6-0 record with an SV% of .919 and a GAA of 2.11 per game. Dallas's power play success percentage is 25.0%, while their penalty-killing rate is 70.4%.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars: Injury report

Edmonton’s Adam Henrique is day-to-day due to an ankle injury. For the Stars, Jani Hakanpaa is out due to a lower-body injury, and Roope Hintz is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars: Odds & predictions

The Stars are the favorites, with odds of -139, while the Oilers are the underdogs, with odds of +117. According to Moneyline odds, there's a 58.2% probability that Dallas will win.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars: Betting tips

Tip 1: Dallas to win (-139)

Tip 2: Game to have over four goals: Yes

Tip 3: McDavid to score: Yes

Tip 4: Draisaitl to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Oilers to beat the spread: No