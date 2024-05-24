Adam Henrique injury: Kris Knoblauch shares optimism around Oilers star's availability for Game 2 against Stars

The Edmonton Oilers emerged victorious in a thrilling 3-2 double overtime win against the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. However, the status of star forward Adam Henrique remains uncertain heading into Game 2.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch provided an update on Henrique's injury and the possibility of his return to the lineup. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared the update on X, stating:

“Kris Knoblauch says Oilers have a decision to make on Adam Henrique. He’s thinking about inserting him in Game 2. Called him 98 percent, but added a bit more time would make him 100 percent.”

Henrique has missed the Oilers' last six games due to an ankle injury sustained in Game 5 of their first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings. The veteran forward has been sidelined since May 1, missing the entire second-round series against the Vancouver Canucks.

Henrique's absence has been significant, given his contributions to depth scoring and two-way play. In six postseason games, Henrique has 1 goal and 1 assist. During the regular season, he contributed 6 goals and 3 assists over 22 games after being acquired by the Oilers at the trade deadline.

Adam Henrique discusses his availability

Adam Henrique provided an update on his availability status ahead of Game 1 of the Conference Final against the Dallas Stars.

"It's a day-to-day kind of thing," Henrique said (per NHL.com) regarding his injury. "I think we've been on the same page every day for how we go about everything for the coach, the staff, and myself, so I think we've made all the right decisions up to this point and hopefully that continues."

Henrique explained that he, along with the coaches and training staff, have been assessing his injury on a day-to-day basis and will make decisions about his playing status accordingly.

"Again, it was just kind of day-to-day, take it a day to time and see how things progress," he noted.

"You're always hopeful that things will progress in the right direction and quickly. You don't have a lot of time this time of year, so you're fighting that enemy at the same time as the schedule and how everything's feeling."

With playoff games occuring every other day, Henrique acknowledged the limited time to recover makes injuries especially challenging this time of year.

"Time kind of ends up being the enemy," Henrique said.

Adam Henrique's status for Game 2 remains unclear but Knoblauch seems optimistic about his progress.

Game 2 can be watched on TNT, TruTV, MAX, SN, CBC and TVAS. Additionally, the game can be heard on 630 CHED AM and KTCK (The Ticket) at 1310 AM and 96.7 FM.