Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips for 2024 NHL playoffs Game 4 | April 28th, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers will look to build on their 2-1 series lead against the Los Angeles Kings when they travel to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for Game 4. The game is scheduled for Sunday at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on TBS, truTV, MAX, SN, SN1, TVAS, and BSW.

After splitting the first two games, Edmonton managed to take the series lead with a decisive 6-1 victory in Game 3.

Expand Tweet

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Game preview

The Edmonton Oilers have a record of 20-8-1 against the Pacific Division and an overall record of 49-27-6. They have scored a total of 292 goals, averaging 3.6 per game, ranking fourth in the NHL.

They have been averaging 5.67 goals per game in this playoff series and have a defensive average of 3.33 goals per game. Their power play success rate stands at 50%.

Zach Hyman has 6 goals, 7 points, and 15 shots on goal, while Leon Draisaitl follows closely with 3 goals, 4 assists, 7 points and 15 shots on goal too.

Connor McDavid has 8 assists, 9 points, and 9 shots on goal, and Dylan Holloway has 2 goals. Stuart Skinner, the team's goalie, has a 2-1-0 record, a GAA of 3.31, and an SV% of .890, having allowed 10 goals from 91 shots.

Conversely, the Los Angeles Kings, with a 44-27-11 overall record and a 16-9-4 record in Pacific Division play, have a scoring differential of +44, having scored 254 goals and conceded 210.

Expand Tweet

The Kings, who were down 3-0 at the end of the first quarter in the last game and ended up losing 6-1, are averaging 3.33 goals per game and 5.67 goals allowed.

Adrian Kempe leads the team with 3 goals, 4 points, and 16 shots on goal. Quinton Byfield has contributed 4 assists, while Drew Doughty has 2 goals.

Anze Kopitar, Trevor Moore, and Kevin Fiala each have one goal. Cam Talbot has a 1-2-0 record in goal, a GAA of 5.30, and an SV% of .861, having conceded 16 goals from 115 shots.

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Injury report

Pheonix Copley of the LA Kings is not in action as he is dealing with a lower body injury.

On the other hand, the Oilers' Evander Kane's status is doubtful for reasons that have not been disclosed.

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Edmonton Oilers have a record of 34-18-0-0 against the Kings in the playoffs.

In penalty kill, the Oilers have been completely successful with a rate of 100%, while the Kings have a success rate of 50%.

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Odds and prediction

Edmonton has won 48 of 76 games as odds-on favorites and 38 of 58 games when under -148.

In contrast, the Kings have been underdogs 27 times, winning 12 times. With odds of +124 or longer, Los Angeles has a 4-6 record.

Prediction: Oilers 4 - 3 LA Kings

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Betting tips

Tip 1: Oilers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Anze Kopitar to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Leon Draisaitl to score first: Yes

Tip 5: LA Kings to beat the spread: Yes

Hot Betting Tip: Quinton Byfield of the Kings has achieved at least one assist in each of the last four games. At 2.60, he could be a smart selection.