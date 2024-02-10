Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 10, 2024

The 30-16-1 Edmonton Oilers will hit the road to take on the 23-15-10 Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 10 p.m. ET. Catch the game live on ESPN+, NHLN, SN, CBC, CITY, TVAS, and BSW.

Edmonton is coming off a 5-3 road win against the Anaheim Ducks on Feb 9, while LA secured a 4-2 victory over the Nashville Predators in their latest game on Jan 31.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview

The Oilers score an average of 3.5 goals per game, with their defense conceding 2.8 goals on average. Leon Draisaitl has been a standout offensive force with 24 goals and 36 assists.

Contributing to the offensive play, Connor McDavid has 21 goals and an impressive 50 assists. Zach Hyman also played a significant role, scoring 31 goals and 17 assists.

Stuart Skinner boasts a commendable record in goal of 23-10-1, with a 2.43 GAA and a .910 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Kings have averaged 3.2 goals and conceded 2.6 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 21.2%, and they boast an 87.3% efficiency on the penalty kill.

Adrian Kempe leads the team with 17 goals and 26 assists, while Trevor Moore has contributed 21 goals and 14 assists and Kevin Fiala provided 30 assists.

Cam Talbot has a 14-13-5 record in goal, with a 2.59 GAA and a .911 SV%.

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Head-to-head and significant numbers

These teams have faced off 274 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Oilers have an overall record of 137-105-30-2 (55.5%) against the Kings.

In faceoffs, the Kings have a 50.4% win rate, while the Oilers have 52.2%.

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Odds and prediction

This season, the Oilers have showcased their prowess as favorites, winning 28 out of 41 games. Moreover, they've proven their reliability in games with odds shorter than -120, boasting a 25-12 record and a 54.5% chance of winning this game.

Conversely, the LA Kings have embraced the underdog label 12 times this season, managing to upset their opponents five times. Particularly, they hold a 4-5 record when listed as underdogs with odds of +100 or longer, leading to a win probability of 50.0%.

Prediction: Oilers 4-2 Kings.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Oilers to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Connor McDavid to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Trevor Moore to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: LA Kings to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will win? Edmonton Oilers Los Angeles Kings 0 votes