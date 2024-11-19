Edmonton Oilers vs Ottawa Senators: Game preview, predictions and odds | November 19, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to face the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Both teams are coming off losses as Edmonton (9-8-2) suffered a 3-0 road defeat to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, while Ottawa (8-8-1) was shut out 4-0 by the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Oilers vs Senators: Head-to-head & key stats

Edmonton is 31-19-4-5 all-time against Ottawa

The Oilers are averaging 2.6 goals per game

The Sens are 5-2-1 at home

Edmonton is allowing 3.1 goals per game

Ottawa is averaging 3.2 goals per game

The Oilers are 5-3-1 on the road

The Senators are allowing 3.1 goals per game

Edmonton Oilers vs Ottawa Senators: Preview

Edmonton will go up against Ottawa in the second half of a back-to-back set. The Oilers are on a two-game losing streak.

Edmonton is led by Leon Draisaitl who has 24 points, Connor McDavid with 21 points and Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm have 10 points.

The Oilers will start Stuart Skinner who is 5-5-2 with a 3.28 GAA and a .877 SV%. He is 3-1 with a 3.52 GAA and a .888 SV% in his career against Ottawa.

Meanwhile, the Senators will look to bounce back and return to their winning ways. They are led by Tim Stutzle who has 21 points, Brady Tkachuk with 19 points, Drake Batherson with 16 points, while Claude Giroux and Josh Norris have 12 points.

They will start Linus Ullmark who is 4-4-1 with a 2.77 GAA and a .890 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, he is 3-2-1 with a 3.02 GAA and a .897 SV%.

Oilers vs Senators: Odds & Prediction

Edmonton is a slight -125 favorite while Ottawa is a +105 underdog, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

Both teams are struggling lately and despite the Oilers being on a back-to-back, this is a good spot for them to win.

Skinner has started to play better and his team will be motivated after being shut out by Montreal. Expect the Oilers to start strong, get out to an early lead and hang onto it for a much-needed road win.

Prediction: Oilers 3, Senators 2.

Oilers vs Senators: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton ML (-125)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-125)

Tip 3: Senators under 2.5 goals (+115)

