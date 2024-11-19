  • home icon
  • Edmonton Oilers vs Ottawa Senators: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | November 19, 2024

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified Nov 19, 2024 13:37 GMT
NHL: Ottawa Senators at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn
NHL: Ottawa Senators at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday. The puck drop is set to take place at 7 p.m. EST.

The Oilers (9-8-2) will hope to bounce back from their 3-0 defeat to the Montreal Canadiens. Meanwhile, the Senators (8-8-1) are coming into this game off the back of two grueling defeats at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes and the Philadelphia Flyers as they aim to turn things around soon.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Ottawa Senators game info

  • Date: Tuesday, Nov. 19
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canadien Tire Centre in Ottawa
  • TV Broadcast: SNW, RDS, TSN5
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+, Hulu
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
It was an outing to forget for the Oilers, as they lost 3-0 away from home less than 24 hours ago. The team failed to score in a game for the first time since the 3-0 home defeat against the New Jersey Devils two weeks ago, and they will aim to get back to winning ways against the Senators.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Darnell Nurse, Viktor Arvidsson and Evander Kane are all currently sidelined for the Oilers due to their ongoing injury concerns.

Ottawa Senators game preview

NHL: Ottawa Senators at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn
The Senators have two wins and two defeats in their last four games, and those losses would be stinging the team massively. Their overtime defeat against the Flyers must have been difficult to swallow, as they look to turn things around against Edmonton using their home fans to their advantage.

Ottawa Senators injuries

The Senators come into this game with a fully fit roster.

Oilers and Senators key players

It has been the Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid show so far this season for the Oilers. Draisaitl has scored 13 goals and 11 assists, while McDavid is catching up with him with 21 points, despite playing three games less due to his injuries.

Tim Stutzle has been pivotal for the Senators this season, as the forward has already scored 21 points, including seven goals and 14 assists in the first 17 games.

Edited by R. Elahi
