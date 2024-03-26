Edmonton Oilers vs Winnipeg Jets: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | March 26th 2024

The Edmonton Oilers are 42-23-4 and fifth in the Western Conference. They face the 44-22-5 Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre on Tuesday, March 26 at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN+, SNW and TSN3.

In its last game on Sunday, March 24, Ottawa defeated the Oilers 5-3 on the road, while Winnipeg lost on the road to the Washington Capitals 3-0.

Edmonton Oilers vs Winnipeg Jets: Game preview

The Oilers average 3.57 goals per game and allow 2.90. Their power-play success rate is 27.5%.

Leading the offensive charge is Zach Hyman with 50 goals and 19 assists. Connor McDavid comes in at a close second with 26 goals, 91 assists and 117 points. Leon Draisaitl has contributed with 37 goals and 55 assists.

In goal, Stuart Skinner boasts a commendable record of 31-14-4, with a 2.65 goals-against average and a save percentage of .905.

Meanwhile, the Jets had a GF of 3.07. On the defensive end, they had a GAA of 2.42. Their power play efficiency stands at 18.8%.

Sean Monahan leads the team with 21 goals and 29 assists. Nikolas Ehlers has 21 goals and 30 assists. Mark Scheifele has contributed 22 goals and 41 assists, while Josh Morrissey has added an impressive 50 assists.

Connor Hellebuyck has a 32-17-3 record in goal, a 2.39 goals-against average and a save percentage of .920.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 51 times.

The Oilers are 27-15-1-8 against the Jets.

In faceoff, the Oilers have a 52.8% win rate, while the Jets have 47.4%.

The Oilers are 79.3% on penalty kills, while the Jets are 76.5%.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets: Odds and predictions

Edmonton has won 39 of 62 games as the betting favorite and holds a 36-22 record with odds less than -123 this season. It gives the team a 55.2% chance of winning this game.

Conversely, the Jets have been listed as the underdogs in 22 games this season and have upset their opponents 9 times. They hold a 7-6 record when played with +103 odds or longer, which means they have a 49.3% chance to win tonight.

Prediction: Jets 3 - 2 Oilers

Edmonton Oilers vs Winnipeg Jets: Betting tips

Tip 1: Jets to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Connor McDavid to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Mark Scheifele to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Oilers to beat the spread: Yes

