Finland vs Sweden 4 Nations Faceoff: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | February 15, 2025

Finland is all set to take on Sweden in their second game of the 4 Nations Faceoff at Centre Bell in Montreal on Saturday. The puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST.

Team Finland (0-1-0) have gotten off to a forgetful start to their campaign against Team USA as they lost their opening fixture 6-1 on Thursday, while Team Sweden (0-0-1) came so close to a victory but lost the game 4-3 in overtime against Team Canada.

Team Finland vs Team Sweden 4 Nations game info

Date: Saturday, Feb. 15

Time: 1 p.m. EST

Venue: Centre Bell, Montreal

TV Broadcast: ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Team Finland game preview

NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-USA vs Finland (Credits: IMAGN)

The campaign couldn't have started off worse for the Finnish side as they lost their starting game 6-1 despite valiant efforts from goalscorer Henry Jokiharju. The side will look forward to the game against Sweden in hopes of getting their first points on the table and get the confidence back into the roster for the final game against Canada.

Team Finland injuries

With no injuries reported from the first game, Team Finland heads into game two of the series with a fully fit roster.

Team Sweden 4 Nations game preview

NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-Canada vs Sweden (Credits: IMAGN)

Despite scoring three goals in a hostile environment, the Swedish team came up short against the Canadian team in the seven-goal opening fixture in Montreal. The Swedish side looked confident upfront but had their defensive issues all along as they conceded four goals.

Team Sweden injuries

With no injuries reported from the first game, Team Sweden heads into game two of the series with a fully fit roster.

Finland and Sweden key players

Henri Jokiharju and Mikael Granlund have scored one point each in the first game, with Jokiharju getting their solitary goal and Granlund the assist for the same.

Lucas Raymond carries forward his form from the NHL regular season as he started the campaign with two points against Canada. Having scored one goal and provided one assist, Raymond will be hopeful to get more points in their upcoming game against Finland.

