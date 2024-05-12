Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview, Predictions, and Odds for 2024 NHL Playoffs Round 2 Game 4 | May 12, 2024

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs East Second Round sees the Florida Panthers heading to TD Garden to face off against the Boston Bruins. The Panthers, after a setback in Game 1, have managed to secure a series lead with two successive victories.

The Bruins, despite winning the first game, find themselves behind in the series after a loss in Game 3. Game 4 is set to be thrilling, with the Panthers looking to solidify their lead and the Bruins aiming to level the series.

The coverage starts at 6.30 p.m. ET Sunday on TBS, truTV, MAX, SN, and TVAS.

Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins: Game preview

The Florida Panthers offense scored a total of 13 goals in the series, 12 of which came in the last two games and they had a rough start in the first game of the series. However, they've dominated in the previous two games.

Matthew Tkachuk didn't score a goal in the last game, but he did provide with three assists. Evan Rodrigues contributed two goals, while Brandon Montour, Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe, and Vladimir Tarasenko added a goal each. Sergei Bobrovsky was the starting goalie and saved 15 of the 17 shots he faced.

On average, the Panthers score 4.13 goals per game in the playoffs, have a power play conversation rate of 28.6%, allow 2.75 goals per game, and have an 85.2% penalty kill rate.

On the other hand, the Boston Bruins started the series with a 5-1 victory but their offense struggled in the last two games managing to score just three goals, despite scoring 18 goals in the First round and five in Game 1.

In the last game, they were only able to score two goals, while their defense allowed six. They were down 3-0 at the end of the second period and were unable to recover. Jake DeBrusk led the Bruins with one goal and one assist. Jeremy Swayman saved 27 of the 32 shots he faced.

In the playoffs, the Bruins average 2.60 goals per game, convert 25% of their power plays, concede 2.50 goals per game, and have an 83.3% penalty kill rate.

Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins: Injury report

In the Bruins' camp, Danton Heinen and Brad Marchand are both day-to-day with undisclosed and upper-body injuries respectively.

Milan Lucic is out for personal reasons, and Matthew Poitras is also out with a shoulder injury.

For the Panthers, Sam Bennett is day-to-day due to an upper-body injury, and Ryan Lomberg is also day-to-day as he battles an illness.

Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins: Head-to-head

The Florida Panthers have an all-time playoff record of 10-5-0-0 against the Bruins. As for faceoffs, the Panthers lead with a 52% success rate, while the Bruins have a success rate of 44.6%.

Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins: Spread

The Bruins are considered the underdogs with a 1.5 goal disadvantage. The odds for the Bruins to cover the spread are -220, while the odds for the Panthers stand at +180.

Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins: Over/Under

The over/under is set at 5.5. The odds are -102 for the total score to be over 5.5 and -120 for it to be under.

Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins: Series Odds and score prediction

Boston, being the underdog with odds at +118, has a 43.9% probability of winning this game. On the other hand, Florida, with odds at -143, has a 60.3% chance of winning tonight.

Score Prediction: Panthers 5 - 3 Boston