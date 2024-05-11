Bruins' Jim Montgomery hints Sam Bennett’s hit on Brad Marchand was intentional

The Boston Bruins fell to the Florida Panthers 6-2 in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night. However, the loss may have been even more costly due to an injury to star forward Brad Marchand.

In the first period of the game, Marchand took a heavy hit from Panthers forward Sam Bennett. Marchand stayed down on the ice for a few moments, clearly in pain, before skating off to the bench. The hit slowed down Marchand in the second period before he ultimately missed the entire third period with an upper-body injury.

When asked about the hit after the game, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery hinted that he believes it was an intentional shot by Bennett on Brad Marchand.

"In real time, my eyes weren’t on there. Having seen it, there’s a history there with Bennett," Montgomery said. "There’s clearly evidence of what went on. People can say it wasn't intentional. We have our view of it.”

Brad Marchand is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Boston's goals came from Jakub Lauko and Jake DeBrusk, while Jeremy Swayman stopped 27 shots in the losing effort.

The Panthers, who now hold a 2-1 series lead, received offensive contributions from Evan Rodrigues (two goals), Vladimir Tarasenko, Carter Verhaeghe, Brandon Montour and Sam Reinhart. Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made 14 saves in the win.

Jim Montgomery on team's effort in the absence of their captain, Brad Marchand

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery praised his team's effort despite missing their captain Brad Marchand in the third period of Game 3 against the Florida Panthers.

"I thought we rallied because of our captain. I thought that (David Pastrnak) and Charlie McEvoy did a great job with him not being on the bench," Montgomery said post-game.

However, Montgomery took full responsibility for the team's poor execution and lack of preparedness.

"Florida was good. We weren’t. We move onto the next game," Montgomery said. "I don't think we’re on top of our game. Our execution, to be honest, the last two games, with our last two periods of last game and the first two periods of tonight has just not been good enough. That’s why I say that’s my fault. I’ve got to be better."

Looking ahead to Game 4 in Florida on Sunday night, Montgomery emphasized the need for improvement.

"We've got to get better," he added. "I have to give the players a better plan. Florida was significantly better than us and I've got to come up with a better game plan."

The Bruins will look to even the series in Game 4 on Sunday night at TD Garden.