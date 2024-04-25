Jeremy Swayman comes clean on his collision with Max Domi

Boston Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman opened up about the collision with the Leafs' Max Domi in Game 3 of their playoff series on Wednesday night.

During the commercial break, while players were on the ice, Swayman and Domi had a shoulder-to-shoulder collision, which caused the Bruins goalie to fall to the ice.

Pat Maroon was furious and wasted no time in trying to confront Domi. The referees had to step in to prevent both players from engaging in an altercation.

After the game, Jeremy Swayman cleared the air on the collision with Domi and said (via Sportsnet's Luke Fox on X):

“He was just skating. I was skating. I told Emily I had to do some more pushups, so I’m gonna go work on that tonight.”

The Boston Bruins beat the Leafs 4-2 in Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in the series. Game 4 returns to Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

Jeremy Swayman shines as Bruins beat the Leafs in Game 3

Jeremy Swayman started for the second time in the playoffs. He looked sharp throughout the game and made some great saves. The 25-year-old was a difference-maker for the Bruins, with a solid performance between the pipes. Swayman made 28 saves on 30 shots and posted a.933 SV%.

Boston captain Brad Marchand notched up three points, including a game-winning goal into the empty net for his team. This was his 55th career powerplay goal, which tied him with Cam Neely for the most powerplay goals in Bruins history.

"Those are things that you kind of look at down the road and look back upon and get excited about,” Marchand said (via NHL.com). “Hopefully there is plenty more in the tank, but to be in the company of a guy like that who is one of the most gifted goal-scorers in the history of our franchise and the game, it’s pretty special.”

The Maple Leafs entered the game without William Nylander, who's yet to start a game in the series due to an undisclosed injury. Tyler Bertuzzi and Matthew Knies were the scorers for the Leafs in Game 3, while Ilya Samsonov made 30 saves.