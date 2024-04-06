Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 6th, 2024

The Florida Panthers (48-24-5) will take on the Boston Bruins (45-17-15) at TD Garden, Boston, on Saturday, April 6 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN+, SN, ABC and TVAS.

Today's game marks the fourth encounter between these teams in the current season. On Thursday, the Boston Bruins secured a commanding 4-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes at home.

Similarly, the Florida Panthers faced off against the Ottawa Senators in an away game and emerged victorious with a 6-0 win.

Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview

The Bruins score an average of 3.27 goals per game and allow 2.68. Their power play efficiency stands at 22.6%.

David Pastrnak is their top scorer this season, with 47 goals and 59 assists, totaling 106 points. Brad Marchand has contributed 28 goals and 37 assists, while Charlie Coyle has 24 goals and 33 assists. Charlie McAvoy has 34 assists, and Pavel Zacha has provided 19 goals and 36 assists.

Linus Ullmark holds a record of 20-9-7 between the pipes, with a 2.57 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917.

On the other hand, Florida is averaging 3.23 goals per game and allowing 2.48 per outing, placing them second overall. Their power-play success rate is 24.9%.

Sam Reinhart has contributed 53 goals and 36 assists, and Vladimir Tarasenko follows closely with 22 goals and 30 assists. Matthew Tkachuk has contributed 24 goals and an impressive 59 assists.

Gustav Forsling has provided 25 assists and Aleksander Barkov has 22 goals and 48 assists, while in goal, Sergei Bobrovsky has a solid 32-15-3 record with a 2.38 GAA and a save percentage of .916 SV%.

Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins: Players Injury Report

Several Boston Bruins players are sidelined due to injuries and personal reasons.

Justin Brazeau is sidelined with an upper body issue, Milan Lucic is out for personal reasons, and Pat Maroon has a back injury. Derek Forbort is out for unspecified reasons, while Matthew Poitras is out with a shoulder issue.

On the other hand, the Florida Panthers are also dealing with injury concerns. Aaron Ekblad is day to day due to undisclosed reasons, and key offensive player Carter Verhaeghe is out due to undisclosed reasons.

Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 113 times.The Bruins are 63-37-6-7 against the Panthers. Regarding faceoffs, the Bruins have a 49.1% win rate, while the Panthers are at 51.3%. On penalty kills, the Bruins have an 82.5% success rate, while the Panthers are at 82.2%.

Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins: Odds and predictions

The Bruins have won 36 of 63 games as the betting favorite and 35 of 61 games with odds less than -117 this season, giving them a 53.9% chance of winning here.

Meanwhile, the Panthers have been underdogs in 14 games this season, and they have won six of them. However, Florida is 4-7 when the odds are -103 or greater, giving them a 50.7% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Bruins 4–3 Panthers

Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins: Betting tips

Tip 1: Bruins to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Sam Reinhart can score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Matthew Tkachuk to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Panthers to beat the spread: Yes

