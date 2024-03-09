Florida Panthers vs Calgary Flames: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Mar. 9, 2024

The 43-17-4 Florida Panthers take on the 31-26-5 Calgary Flames at the Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN and BSFL.

Florida's recent home game on Thursday ended in a 2-1 loss to the Flyers, while Calgary clinched a 6-3 road win against the Lightning on the same day.

Florida Panthers vs Calgary Flames: Game Preview

The Flames have a 3.18 GFA and 3.06 GAA, while their power play success rate is 14.4%.

Blake Coleman is leading Calgary's offense with 26 goals and 22 assists, while Nazem Kadri has added 22 goals and 32 assists.

Jonathan Huberdeau has provided 31 assists. Jacob Markstrom holds a 22-16-2 record this season in goal, with a 2.62 GAA and a .911 SV%.

Meanwhile, Florida has averaged 3.28 goals and defensively lead the league, allowing goals at 2.36 per outing.

Sam Reinhart has been a standout performer for Florida, contributing 45 goals and 30 assists, with Carter Verhaeghe closely behind with 30 goals and 34 assists. Matthew Tkachuk has contributed 21 goals and an impressive 51 assists.

Gustav Forsling has provided 22 assists, while in goal, Sergei Bobrovsky has a solid 31-12-2 record, allowing 103 goals and making 1259 saves, with a 2.29 GAA and a .918 SV%.

Florida Panthers vs Calgary Flames: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 42 times, in the regular season and playoffs combined.

The Flames are 25-11-3-3 against the Panthers.

In faceoffs, the Flames have a 50.2% win rate, while the Panthers have a 51.6% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Flames boast an 83.6% success rate, while the Panthers are at 82%.

Florida Panthers vs Calgary Flames: Odds and prediction

This season, Florida has demonstrated their prowess as the odds favorite, winning 38 of 52 games. When faced with odds shorter than -213 in eight games, the Panthers have claimed victory 13 times, indicating a promising 68.1% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Flames have defied expectations with 17 wins in 32 games as underdogs. Interestingly, Calgary hasn't encountered odds of +175 or longer throughout the season but still holds a respectable 36.4% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Panthers 4–2 Flames

Florida Panthers vs Calgary Flames: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Panthers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Sam Reinhart to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Gustav Forsling to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Flames to beat the spread: No

