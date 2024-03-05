Florida Panthers vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 5th 2024

The Florida Panthers are on the road to play the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Florida Panthers vs New Jersey Devils preview

The Florida Panthers are 42-16-4 for the first place in the Eastern Confernece. Florida is coming off a 4-2 win over the New York Rangers on the road on Monday to extend their win streak to five while being 11-1 in their last 12.

The Panthers have been led by Sam Reinhart with 74 points, Matthew Tkachuk has 68 points, Carter Verhaeghe has 64 points and Aleksander Barkov has 62 points.

The New Jersey Devils, meanwhile, are 30-27-4 and in 11th place in the Eastern Confernece, and fired coach Lindy Ruff on Monday. New Jersey is coming off a 5-1 road loss to the Los Angeles Kings after losing to the Anaheim Ducks before that.

The Devils have been led by Jesper Bratt who has 62 points, Jack Hughes has 57 points, Nico Hischier has 45 points, Tyler Toffoli has 44 points and Luke Hughes has 31.

Panthers vs Devils: Head-to-head & key numbers

New Jersey is 58-36-7-7 all-time against Florida.

The Devils are averaging 3.31 goals per game which ranks ninth.

The Panthers are allowing 2.35 goals per game which ranks first.

New Jersey is allowing 3.49 goals per game which ranks 26th.

Florida is averaging 3.29 goals per game which ranks 11th.

The Devils are 14-15-2 at home with a -13 goal differential.

The Panthers are 22-8-2 with a +42 goal differential at home.

Panthers vs Devils: Odds & Prediction

The Florida Panthers are slight -120 favorites, with New Jersey as +100 underdogs, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

The New Jersey Devils should play better after firing Lindy Ruff, as teams tend to respond in a good way after a coaching change. However, this is a tough spot for the Devils as Florida plays well on the road, but it is on a back-to-back.

As underdogs, New Jersey will play well here and edge out a win at home as the Panthers will have some tired legs.

Prediction: New Jersey 4, Florida 3.

Panthers vs Devils: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New Jersey to win +100.

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals -118.

Tip 3: Erik Haula over 1.5 shots on goal -145.

Tip 4: Luke Hughes over 0.5 points +145.

