Florida Panthers vs Ottawa Senators: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 4th 2024

The Florida Panthers (47-24-5) face the Ottawa Senators (33-37-4) at the Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday, April 4 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, RDS2, TSN5 and BSFL.

Florida lost 5-3 to the Montreal Canadiens in its last road game on Tuesday, April 2. Meanwhile, Ottawa lost its road game on the same day, 3-2, to the Minnesota Wild.

Expand Tweet

Florida Panthers vs. Ottawa Senators: Game Preview

The Senators average 3.18 goals per game, with an 18.0% success rate on power play opportunities and allow 3.46 goals per outing.

Brady Tkachuk leads the team with 33 goals and 33 assists. Tim Stutzle has contributed 18 goals and 52 assists, while Claude Giroux follows with 20 goals and 40 assists.

Joonas Korpisalo has a 19-22-4 record in goal, a 3.27 goals-against average and a save percentage of .890.

Conversely, Florida averages 3.20 goals per game and allows 2.51 per outing, placing it first overall. Its power-play success rate is 24.7%.

Sam Reinhart has contributed 52 goals and 35 assists, with Carter Verhaeghe close behind, tallying 33 goals and 38 assists. Matthew Tkachuk has contributed 23 goals and an impressive 57 assists.

Evan Rodrigues has provided 26 assists, while Aleksander Barkov has 22 goals and 51 assists. In goal, Sergei Bobrovsky has a solid 33-17-3 record with a 2.46 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912.

Florida Panthers vs. Ottawa Senators: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 111 times.

The Panthers are 51-52-3-5 against the Senators.

The Senators have a 51.2% win rate in faceoffs compared to the Panthers' 51.4%.

The Senators have a 74.1% success rate in penalty kills compared to the Panthers' 82.2%.

Expand Tweet

Florida Panthers vs. Ottawa Senators: Odds and prediction

This season, the Panthers have won 41 of 61 games as the odds favorite and hold a record of 22-24 with odds less than -153, giving them a 60.5% chance of victory here.

Meanwhile, the Senators have been the underdogs 44 times and had 18 upsets. However, Ottawa has gone 9-9 when odds list it at +128 or longer, giving the team a 43.9% chance to win tonight's contest.

Prediction: Panthers 4 - 3 Senators

Florida Panthers vs. Ottawa Senators: Betting tips

Tip 1: Panthers to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Sam Reinhart to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Claude Giroux to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Senators to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who will win ? Florida Panthers Ottawa Senators 0 votes View Discussion