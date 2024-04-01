Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 1, 2024

The Florida Panthers (47-22-5) take on the Toronto Maple Leafs (42-22-9) at the Scotiabank Bank Arena on Monday at 7 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN, TVAS and BSFL.

Florida won 3-2 against the Detroit Red Wings in its last home game on Saturday, while Toronto won 3-0 at road over the Buffalo Sabres on the same day.

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview

The Maple Leafs average 3.62 goals per game, which ranks second overall in the league, and allow 3.08 goals per outing. Their power play efficiency is impressive, standing at 24.8%.

Auston Matthews is their top scorer, with 60 goals, 35 assists, 95 points and 320 shots on goal.

He has been backed by William Nylander, who has 40 goals and 55 assists, and Mitch Marner, who has 25 goals and 51 assists. Ilya Samsonov is 20-6-7 between the pipes, with a 3.03 goals-against average and a save percentage of .893.

Meanwhile, Florida is averaging 3.19 goals per game and allows 2.43 per outing, placing it first overall. Its power-play success rate is 25.6%.

Sam Reinhart has contributed 51 goals and 35 assists, with Carter Verhaeghe is close behind with 33 goals and 37 assists. Matthew Tkachuk has contributed 23 goals and an impressive 56 assists.

Evan Rodrigues has provided 26 assists and Aleksander Barkov has 50 assists. In goal, Sergei Bobrovsky has a solid 33-16-3 record with a 2.40 GAA and a save percentage of .914 SV%.

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 100 times.

The Panthers are 44-40-7-9 against the Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs have a 54.1% win rate in faceoffs compared to the Panthers' 51.2%.

The Maple Leafs have a 77.2% success rate in penalty kills compared to the Panthers' 81.9%.

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Odds and prediction

This season, Florida has won 41 of 59 games as the odds favorite and 35 of 52 games with odds less than -127, giving it a 55.9% chance of victory here.

Meanwhile, Toronto has been the underdogs 14 times and had seven upsets. However, the Maple Leafs have gone 4-4 when odds list them at +107 or longer, giving the team a 48.5% chance to win this contest.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 4-3 Panthers

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Betting tips

Tip 1: Maple Leafs to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Sam Reinhart to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Auston Matthews to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Panthers to beat the spread: Yes.

