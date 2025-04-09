  • home icon
Flyers lineup tonight: Philadelphia’s projected lineup for game against the New York Rangers | April 9, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 09, 2025 18:08 GMT
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Philadelphia Flyers - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Philadelphia Flyers projected lines for tonight's game against the New York Rangers (Image credit: Imagn)

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Flyers will collide with the New York Rangers on the road as the team looks to bounce back from a 3-2 loss at the hands of the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Since the team parted ways with coach John Tortorella on March 27, the Flyers have posted a 3-1 record, defeating the Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres and Nashville Predators while falling to the Habs.

Currently, the team is sitting in last place in the Metropolitan Division, five points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins.

While their hopes of clinching a spot in the postseason are nonexistent, and they've been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, they'll have a chance to play spoiler to the Rangers, who still have a slight chance, albeit a small one, to clinch a Wild Card spot in the East.

Philadelphia Flyers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

  1. Tyson Foerster - Noah Cates - Bobby Brink
  2. Matvei Michkov - Sean Couturier - Travis Konecny
  3. Jakob Pelletier - Ryan Poehling - Owen Tippett
  4. Nicolas Deslauriers - Karsen Dorwart - Garnet Hathaway

Defense

  1. Nick Seeler - Travis Sanheim
  2. Cam York - Jamie Drysdale
  3. Egor Zamula - Emil Andrae

Goalies

  1. Ivan Fedotov
  2. Samuel Ersson

Powerplay

  1. Travis Konecny, Sean Couturier, Bobby Brink, Tyson Foerster, Owen Tippett
  2. Karsen Dorwart, Noah Cates, Ryan Poehling, Matvei Michkov, Jamie Drysdale
Penalty Kill

  1. Noah Cates, Travis Konecny, Cam York, Travis Sanheim
  2. Ryan Poehling, Nicolas Deslauriers, Nick Seeler, Egor Zamula

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Flyers and the Rangers, as well as upcoming games on Philadelphia's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Flyers and the Rangers, it should be no surprise that New York is a slight betting favorite, given how well they've played this season compared to Philly.

On DraftKings, New York is a -185 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +154 underdog. Meanwhile, over on FanDuel, New York is a -176 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +146 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $185 bet on New York as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on Philly as the underdog could win $154 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, the Flyers will head home to host the Islanders on Saturday, kicking off a back-to-back that will see them face off with the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
