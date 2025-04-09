Flyers lineup tonight: Philadelphia’s projected lineup for game against the New York Rangers | April 9, 2025

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Flyers will collide with the New York Rangers on the road as the team looks to bounce back from a 3-2 loss at the hands of the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.
Since the team parted ways with coach John Tortorella on March 27, the Flyers have posted a 3-1 record, defeating the Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres and Nashville Predators while falling to the Habs.
Currently, the team is sitting in last place in the Metropolitan Division, five points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins.
While their hopes of clinching a spot in the postseason are nonexistent, and they've been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, they'll have a chance to play spoiler to the Rangers, who still have a slight chance, albeit a small one, to clinch a Wild Card spot in the East.
Philadelphia Flyers projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Tyson Foerster - Noah Cates - Bobby Brink
- Matvei Michkov - Sean Couturier - Travis Konecny
- Jakob Pelletier - Ryan Poehling - Owen Tippett
- Nicolas Deslauriers - Karsen Dorwart - Garnet Hathaway
Defense
- Nick Seeler - Travis Sanheim
- Cam York - Jamie Drysdale
- Egor Zamula - Emil Andrae
Goalies
- Ivan Fedotov
- Samuel Ersson
Powerplay
- Travis Konecny, Sean Couturier, Bobby Brink, Tyson Foerster, Owen Tippett
- Karsen Dorwart, Noah Cates, Ryan Poehling, Matvei Michkov, Jamie Drysdale
Penalty Kill
- Noah Cates, Travis Konecny, Cam York, Travis Sanheim
- Ryan Poehling, Nicolas Deslauriers, Nick Seeler, Egor Zamula
Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Flyers and the Rangers, as well as upcoming games on Philadelphia's schedule
Heading into tonight's game between the Flyers and the Rangers, it should be no surprise that New York is a slight betting favorite, given how well they've played this season compared to Philly.
On DraftKings, New York is a -185 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +154 underdog. Meanwhile, over on FanDuel, New York is a -176 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +146 underdog.
Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $185 bet on New York as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on Philly as the underdog could win $154 in addition to the original bet.
Following tonight's game, the Flyers will head home to host the Islanders on Saturday, kicking off a back-to-back that will see them face off with the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.
