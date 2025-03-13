Flyers lineup tonight: Philadelphia's projected lineup for game against the Tampa Bay Lightning | March 13, 2025

Tonight at 7 p.m. EDT, the Philadelphia Flyers will host the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning come in with a quality 37-23-4 record, while Philadelphia is 27-31-8. Tampa Bay is firmly in the playoff picture, but Philadelphia is not out of it, being eight points back of a wildcard spot.

Philadelphia is pretty healthy at this stage of the season. There are only two players on the injury report for tonight. Right wing Garnet Hathaway is day-to-day but not expected to suit up. Goalie Eetu Makiniemi has been ruled out.

With that in mind, here's what the Flyers' lineup should look like today. Keep in mind that things can change before the puck drops:

Forwards:

LW Tyson Foerster - C Noah Cates - RW Bobby Brink LW Owen Tippett - C Sean Couturier - RW Matvei Michkov LW Olle Lycksell - C Ryan Poehling - RW Travis Konecny LW Nicolas Deslauriers - C Rodrigo Abols - RW Jakob Pelletier

Defense Pairs:

Cam York - Travis Sanheim Nick Seeler - Jamie Drysdale Egor Zamula - Rasmus Ristolainen

Goalkeepers:

Samuel Ersson Ivan Fedotov

Powerplay Units:

Tyson Foerster, Travis Konecny, Noah Cates, Matvei Michkov, Rasmus Ristolainen Bobby Brink, Olle Lycksell, Sean Couturier, Owen Tippett, Jamie Drysdale

Penalty Kill Lines:

Noah Cates, Travis Konecny, Travis Sanheim, Rasmus Ristolainen Ryan Poehling, Nicolas Deslauriers, Nick Seeler, Jamie Drysdale

Philadelphia is at home again after five straight home losses, the most recent coming at the hands of the Ottawa Senators.

Odds for tonight's Flyers game and a look at the upcoming schedule

The Philadelphia Flyers are home underdogs tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Here are the full odds per Odds Shark:

Tampa Bay is -192 to win outright.

Philadelphia is +155 on the moneyline.

The puck line is Tampa Bay -2, which is +265.

Philadelphia is -200 to cover.

The total has been set at 5.5 goals.

The over is -130, and the under is +110.

After the matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Philadelphia has one more home game as part of a seven-game homestand. It will take on the Carolina Hurricanes on March 15 at 7 p.m. EDT.

The Flyers are underdogs (Imagn)

After that, the team begins a five-game road trip. It will start that off with a March 17 rematch with the Lightning at 7 p.m. EDT and follow it up with a showdown with the Washington Capitals on March 20 at 7 p.m. EDT.

