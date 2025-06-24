Flyers NHL Mock Draft 2025: Predicting Philadelphia's picks and potential steals

The Philadelphia Flyers are in the midst of a rebuild and have a good chance to change the course of the franchise in the 2025 NHL Draft.
Philadelphia has three first-round picks and three second-round picks, and has 10 total picks. Although the Flyers may trade some, here is a projected mock draft for Philadelphia.
Flyers NHL Mock Draft 2025
Round 1, Pick 6: James Hagens, C, Boston College
James Hagens was in the running to be the top pick, but he's expected to drop a bit, and a lot of talk is that the Flyers have interest in him at sixth overall.
Hagens spent last year at Boston College, and he did struggle as a freshman, but he does have the traits to be a good NHL player in a couple of years.
Round 1, Pick 22: Blake Fiddler, D, Edmonton
The Flyers then take a defenseman, selecting Blake Fiddler, a defenseman out of the WHL.
Fiddler is 6-foot-4 and is a physical defenseman who projects to be a good shutdown defender who can also add some offense.
Round 1, Pick 31: Cole McKinney, C, USANTDP
With their final pick in the first round, the Flyers will take Cole McKinney.
McKinney is playing in the national development program. Last season, he recorded 26 points in 23 games. He may be available at 36, but the Flyers make sure they get him at 31.
Round 2, Pick 36: Shane Vansaghi, RW, Michigan State
The Flyers then take Shane Vansaghi, a winger out of Michigan State.
Vansaghi recorded 16 points in 37 games as he struggled as a freshman, but should have a bigger role next season.
Round 2, Pick 40: William More, C, USANTDP
The Flyers go back to the National Development Program to take William Moore 40th overall.
Moore recorded 21 points in 25 games last season.
Round 2, Pick 48: Jack Ivankovic, G, Brampton
With so many picks early in the draft, Philadelphia can afford to take a bit of a reach for a position of need, and that's what they do at 48th overall.
The Flyers have a major need at goalie, and Philadelphia takes Jack Ivankovic out of the OHL. Ivankovic played for Team Canada at the World Juniors and can be a future starting goalie in the OHL.
Round 3: Pick 68: Charlton Trethewey, D, USANTDP
Philadelphia takes another defenseman, selecting Charlton Trethewey out of the National Development Program.
Trethewey is a good shutdown defenseman and can develop into a good NHL defenseman in a couple of years.
Round 5, Pick 132: Filip Ekberg, RW, Ottawa
Round 5, Pick 157: William Bundgaard, C, Rodovre
Round 6, Pick 164: Melvin Novotny, LW, Leksand Jr.
