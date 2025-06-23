Islanders tipped for 'blockbuster' trade to land both Matthew Schaefer & James Hagens in 2025 NHL Draft, per analyst

The New York Islanders hold the first overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Analyst Sean McIndoe believes they could make a big trade and might try to draft both Matthew Schaefer and James Hagens.

Schaefer is a defenseman with strong skating and offensive skills. He missed time this OHL season due to injury, but has impressed the scouts when healthy. He scored seven goals and 15 assists for 22 points in 17 games, with a plus-minus rating of 21.

Many scouts see him as the best overall player in the draft. He could help the Islanders build a stronger defense for the future, so he will likely be drafted first overall.

"Originally, I thought the Islanders might trade down from the first pick," McIndoe wrote in his Monday's column for The Athletic."But it sounds like they’re locked in on Matthew Schaefer with that top pick ... then trade back into the first round to get Hagens, too, especially if he (Hagens) slips out of the top five."

Meanwhile, Hagens is a center from Long Island. He plays for Boston College and had 37 points in 37 games, with a plus-minus rating of 21. He is ranked third among North American skaters. Hagens also performed well at the NHL Combine. He grew up as an Isles fan, which adds to his appeal.

McIndoe suggests that if Hagens drops out of the top five, the Isles could trade back into the first round to get him. Teams like Utah, Nashville, Seattle, or Buffalo might be open to a trade.

"It would be a surprise if Hagens dropped to those last two teams, but weird stuff happens. And if it does, I’m predicting Darche drops a bombshell that his new fan base would probably love," Mclndoe wrote.

Draft-day trades like this are rare in the NHL. But with a chance to take two top players, the Isles may consider it. This move would add skill and balance to their lineup. If it happens, adding both Schaefer and Hagens would be a big step for the team’s future.

Islanders' GM met with James Hagens and had dinner

James Hagens spoke about his meeting with the New York Islanders before the 2025 NHL Draft. He met with the Isles on June 4 and also went out to dinner together. Hagens said it was easy to talk with general manager Mathieu Darche.

"It was easy to connect with them and just have a natural good conversation. Dinner was awesome." Hagens wrote.

Earlier, Hagens expressed his interest in winning the Stanley Cup with the Islanders.

