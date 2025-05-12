Full list of 16 eliminated NHL players with more goals scored than Leafs' Auston Matthews in 2025 NHL playoffs

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews has come under scrutiny during the second round of the 2025 NHL playoffs for his lack of goal-scoring production.

Ad

That scrutiny increased exponentially after the Maple Leafs lost 2-0 to the Florida Panthers in Game 4 on Sunday night. The Leafs were within striking distance the entire night but failed to find the equalizer.

Had Auston Matthews channeled his 60-goal magic, he could have carried the Leafs on his back. Unfortunately, that did not happen and the Leafs lost.

With that in mind, here’s a look at 16 players who are no longer in the 2025 NHL playoffs as their teams have been eliminated, who have more goals than Auston Matthews.

Ad

Trending

16 eliminated NHL players with more goals scored than Leafs' Auston Matthews in 2025 NHL playoffs

Dallas Stars sniper Mikko Rantanen currently leads the postseason goal scoring race with nine - Source: Imagn

Here's the list of the 16 players whose teams have been eliminated from the 2025 NHL playoffs that have more goals than Auston Matthews:

Ad

#16 Jordan Kyrou, St. Louis Blues, 3

#15 Quinton Byfield, Los Angeles Kings, 3

#14 Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens, 3

#13 Nathan Walker, St. Louis Blues, 3

#12 Artturi Lekhonen, Colorado Avalanche, 3

#11 Valeri Nichushkin, Colorado Avalanche, 3

#10 Marcus Foligno, Minnesota Wild, 3

#9 Andrei Kuzmenko, Los Angeles Kings, 3

#8 Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning, 3

#7 Kevin Fiala, Los Angeles Kings, 3

#6 Pavel Buchnevich, St. Louis Blues, 3

#5 Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators, 4

#4 Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings, 4

#3 Matt Boldy, Minnesota, Wild, 5

#2 Kirill Kaprizon, Minnesota Wild, 5

#1 Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche, 7

Ad

It’s worth pointing out that William Nylander is second among active players this postseason with six goals behind Dallas Stars sniper Mikko Rantanen. Rantanen has gone on a tear recently, racking up back-to-back hat tricks. Rantanen is now up to nine goals in the postseason to go with 18 points.

As for Auston Matthews, he’s still a productive player offensively. Despite notching just two goals, he has 10 points in 10 games, making him a point-per-game player.

Ad

However, his production has dipped somewhat during the series against the Panthers as he’s registered just three assists in the four games thus far. The last time Matthews found the back of the net was in Game 6 against the Ottawa Senators, further fueling speculation about his lack of offensive production.

The Maple Leafs will be hoping Matthews can regain his scoring touch in Game 5 on Wednesday night, as Toronto looks to take a 3-2 series back to Florida for Game 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama