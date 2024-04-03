Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs Arizona Coyotes - Key players to watch 

The Vancouver Canucks just had a clunker on Tuesday night against the Vegas Golden Knights, losing 6-3 to a team trying to catch them in the standings. Even though Vancouver has already clinched a playoff spot, their final position has yet to be determined, which makes every game just as important.

On Wednesday night, they visit the scrappy Arizona Coyotes, led by Logan Cooley and rookie Josh Doan, whose dad was franchise icon Shane Doan. Since debuting on Mar. 23, he's netted five points in three games, with the Coyotes going 2-1-0 in those contests.

Clayton Keller vs. J.T. Miller showdown for Canucks-Coyotes game

J.T. Miller has been one of the Canucks top scorers all season and is now at 95 points, on the cusp of becoming the first player since Elias Pettersson to surpass 100 points in the regular season.

J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

After collecting 99 points in 2021-22, Miller has already set a career-high in goals (35) and is just seven helpers away from a new career-high (67) in that category. Surprisingly, in only one game against Arizona, he's collected a single assist with no shots on goal.

Clayton Keller continues to be the definition of consistency for Arizona, with 68 points through 70 games. Although he is off the pace he set last year with 86 points, the Coyotes have tumbled down the standings and haven't been as strong in 2023-24.

As Keller sits at 32 goals, he's only five lamplighters away from tying a career-high of 37 that he had in 2022-23. One of the telling statistics of his season is he's currently minus 21, the worst total since 2017-18, when he was 19 years old.

Goalie Showdown: Arturs Silovs vs. Connor Ingram

As many in the hockey community know, the Canucks lost Thatcher Demko to a lower-body injury, forcing Casey DeSmith into the starting role and Arturs Silovs earning a call-up.

In limited action this season, in just one game, he's undefeated, having picked up a win against the Anaheim Ducks. Thus far, in six career starts, he's 4-2-0 with a 2.62 goals-against average and .908 save percentage.

Arizona Coyotes v Toronto Maple Leafs

Silovs's counterpart will be Connor Ingram. Despite being tied with Tristan Jarry for the league lead with six shutouts, the Coyotes' 27-year-old netminder is just 20-19-3 this season.

However, if Ingram can win a couple more games, there's a chance that he will finish the 2023-24 campaign with a winning record for the first time in his career. Even though he's played in 75 games, Ingram has played the Canucks just once, losing 2-1 on Jan. 18.

Secondary stars: Elias Pettersson vs. Logan Cooley

When anyone faces off against the Canucks, most game plans center around Pettersson, who has 84 points in 75 games. Although he's slightly off the points-per-game pace he had last season, 1.27 to 1.12, he's still one of the most lethal scorers in the NHL.

In the previous meeting between the Canucks and Coyotes, Petterson scored a goal and has 14 points in 11 career games against the franchise.

After staying in college last season, Logan Cooley made his NHL debut this season and is close to collecting 20 goals, with 17 through 74 games. He's one point shy of reaching 40 points and is a respectable minus-11 during his rookie season.