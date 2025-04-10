"He just broke down crying": When Ryan O'Reilly disclosed Connor McDavid's raw emotions after meeting people affected by Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Back in 2018, Canadian hockey was struck with immense grief after the junior hockey team Humboldt Broncos met with a tragic accident. The Saskatchewan-province-based team was traveling northbound on the highway when their bus collided with a semi-trailer truck and killed 16 members of their team. There were a number of tributes that poured in from celebrities and players including Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid.

McDavid, who was 21 at the time, traveled with then-Buffalo Sabres alternate captain Ryan O'Reilly and Ontario junior hockey executive Sherry Bassin to Humboldt. The three knew each other through their connection to the Ontario Hockey League's Erie Otters team and when Bassin floated the idea to the two players, they accepted at once.

The trio visited a few schools in Humboldt and met with a few parents of the deceased and then went to Saskatoon where they met other members of the Broncos team that were being treated at the Royal University Hospital.

Reilly revealed that McDavid became emotional when he had to interact with one of the parents.

“It’s a heavy day. Being at the hospital to see some of the guys was very special," he said. "Going to the one school (in Humboldt), when Connor walked in, one of the kids there had an Oilers shirt on and he just broke down crying. He was just so shocked to see him. It was pretty special to be part of that and witness that; how coming here made such an impact.”

Connor McDavid wasn't happy with the media attention for his Humboldt visit

Connor McDavid, Ryan O'Reilly and Sherry Bassin's visit was to be a quiet affair without any particular media attention. But with McDavid and Reilly being established faces in the NHL at the time, word went around and there were a few reporters who covered the visit. McDavid, who was visibly uncomfortable taking any questions, addressed them:

“We’re not doing this for media or for anything other than what we’ve said: To try and put some smiles on some faces that maybe haven’t been able to do that in a while, and visit a community that’s obviously hurting, try and help them any way we can."

Apart from McDavid and Reilly, there were a number of tributes that poured in from the NHL and its teams. Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins had a signed jersey sent to Humboldt with the name reading 'BRONCOS18'.

The Winnipeg Jets and and the Chicago Blackhawks wore customized Broncos jerseys while Nashville Predators and Columbus Blue Jackets had played 'O Canada' at the former's last home game despite being an American team in tribute. All survivors of the crash were also honored at the 2018 NHL Awards.

