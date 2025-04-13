High stakes for Oilers as Connor McDavid's future hangs in the balance with Round 1 matchup against Kings set for fourth straight time

The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings are matched up against one another in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, marking the fourth consecutive season they will meet one another to kick off the postseason.

Ad

The Kings are hoping that the fourth time will be the charm, having faced defeat in three consecutive seasons. They underwent a considerable risk during the last offseason, as they acquired goaltender Darcy Kuemper from the Washington Capitals in exchange for the underperforming Pierre-Luc Dubois.

The trade worked like a charm for both clubs, as Kuemper has completely revitlized his career after being designated a backup in Washington, while Dubois has fit in well in his new home.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, the Oilers have former Kings forward Viktor Arvidsson in their lineup this time around while the Kings have ex-Oilers forward Warren Foegele.

This will also mark the very first postseason of veteran Edmonton forward Jeff Skinner, who is playing in his 15th NHL season but had yet to taste any playoff action with the Carolina Hurricanes and Buffalo Sabres.

Kings to have home ice advantage against Oilers

For each of the first three straight playoff matchups between the two clubs, Edmonton has enjoyed home ice advantage.

Ad

However, this time it will be the Kings who will have the first two games of the series played on their home ice at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles; they also would host Games 5 and 7 if necessary.

Connor McDavid, who recently returned to the lineup from a lower-body injury, is only under contract with the Oilers for an additional season; many feel that this year's postseason run will determine his long-term future with the franchise.

Ad

If Edmonton is to make another lengthy postseason run and run it back to the Stanley Cup final as they did last season, they'll need to get past the rival Kings. They'll have to do it with the goaltending tandem of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard, who general manager Stan Bowman decided was the appropriate duo for his club despite calls for making an upgrade via trade.

This time around, the Kings are rightfully feeling more confident in their abilities to move past the opening round and their nemesis, who've ended their season in each of the last three years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Whitaker Michael Whitaker is a sports journalist based in metro Detroit with nearly a full decade of experience with publications like Detroit Sports Nation, Hockey Feed, Clutch Points and Bally Sports Detroit. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Eastern Michigan University.



Michael grew up playing ice hockey and now plays casually, and he supports his childhood team, the Detroit Red Wings. His favorite sporting moment was the Red Wings giving an injured Vladimir Konstantinov the Stanley Cup in his wheelchair following the 1998 win, on his birthday of June 16.



Michael has conducted exclusive interviews with former Detroit Red Wings trainer John Wharton, as well as four-time Stanley Cup champion Kirk Maltby.



In his spare time, Michael enjoys concerts, sporting events, visiting the gym, and playing with his 8-year-old labradoodle Gordie. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama