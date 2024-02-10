How many children does Marc-Andre Fleury have? All we know about Minnesota Wild star’s kids

Minnesota Wild's goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is loved for more than his impressive career feats. He's also adored for his strong family values. The esteemed keeper first played professionally with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2003, and is still going strong as he has accomplished a lot in the NHL this season.

However, it's not all about hockey. Family matters most to Fleury. He's been happily married to his childhood love Véronique LaRosee since 2012. Together, they celebrate the joys of raising three wonderful kids.

Fleury has two girls — Estelle and Scarlett. They bring endless joy to him. The two girls and their little brother James make a happy trio. They fill the Fleury home with love and fun.

James, the youngest in the family, arrived in 2019. Now the Fleury family is complete. Marc-André Fleury relishes being a father. This is just as important to him as his amazing hockey career.

As Fleury continues to etch his name into the annals of NHL history, his greatest victories remain the times he shares with his kids, who cheer him on loudest away from the rink.

More on Marc-Andre Fleury and Veronique: A Love Story On and Off the Ice

Marc-Andre Fleury and Veronique's bond is about lasting love and strong backing. They started dating when they were teens. Their bond faced several challenges but remained strong. They said their wedding vows in 2012.

Then, their family grew with the arrival of two girls and a boy. This made their family of two into a happy five. Veronique is not just a wife and mother. She also follows her passions. She finished her degree at Robert Morris Colonial in 2012 and started a boutique clothing company called Alex et Estelle.

Throughout Marc-Andre Fleury's illustrious career in ice hockey, Veronique has stood by his side as a steadfast source of encouragement and stability. Her unwavering support has been a guiding force, helping him navigate the highs and lows of professional sports. In a poignant reflection on their relationship, Fleury acknowledged Veronique's indispensable role in a 2021 interview with ESPN, saying:

"She's always been there for me, and I don't think I could have done it without her."

Veronique deeply loves her family. She doesn't waver in support of her spouse's career, which shows their close-knit bond. They've made it through good times and bad times, forming an unshakeable duo. As Fleury continues to impress in his hockey career, Veronique is constantly there, his firm foundation every step of his journey.