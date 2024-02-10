Watch: Penguins honor Marc-Andre Fleury with a special painting to celebrate his 1000th NHL game

The Pittsburgh Penguins, along with their iconic captain Sidney Crosby, honored a beloved former teammate in a heartwarming gesture on Friday, giving Marc-Andre Fleury a painting. The veteran goaltender, known affectionately as "Flower" for his surname's pronunciation, was commemorated for his remarkable achievement of reaching 1,000 NHL games.

Expand Tweet

Crosby, representing the Penguins, presented Fleury with a custom painting before their game against the Minnesota Wild. The artwork depicted Fleury donning the jerseys of the four teams he's played for throughout his illustrious career: the Penguins, the Wild, the Vegas Golden Knights and the Chicago Blackhawks.

What made the painting particularly special was the consistent flower motif interwoven throughout, paying homage to Fleury's nickname.

As Marc-Andre Fleury laid eyes on the painting, his genuine reaction was captured in a video shared by the Penguins, as he couldn't help but express his delight:

"Oh, dude, that’s awesome man," he said, moved by the thoughtful gesture from his former team.

Sidney Crosby, ever the jokester, lightened the moment with a quip about assisting in the painting process and teasing Fleury about where he planned to display the artwork. Fleury humorously responded that he intended to hang it above his bed, ensuring his wife could see him even when he was away.

Joined by another longtime teammate, Kris Letang, the trio shared a moment of reflection on Fleury's career milestone.

Minnesota Wild teammates pay tribute to Marc-Andre Fleury with flower crowns and lapels

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild also paid tribute to Fleury tonight with a special pregame ceremony, showcasing commemorative patches on the team's shoulders worn by the team in his honor. Filip Gustavsson, Fleury's goaltending partner, sported a flower crown on his way into the game. Other teammates adorned their lapels with flowers, a touching display of solidarity and appreciation for their teammate.

Expand Tweet

Marc-Andre Fleury was drafted No. 1 by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2005, and rose to prominence as one of the best goalies in the NHL since. He currently sits second in all-time wins only behind Martin Brodeur.

Fleury led the Penguins to three Stanley Cups before being selected to go to Vegas as the Golden Knights' first-ever pick in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft. Fleury is currently in the midst of his third season with the Minnesota Wild.

Over his career, Fleury has amassed 552 wins and 74 shut-outs with a .912SV%.