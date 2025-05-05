  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Stanley Cup Playoffs
  • How to watch Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs Game 1: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 5, 2025

How to watch Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs Game 1: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 5, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified May 05, 2025 13:17 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators - Source: Imagn
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators - Image Source: Imagn

The Florida Panthers kick off their Round 2 journey against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Monday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 8 p.m. EDT.

Ad

The Panthers brushed the Tampa Bay Lightning aside 4-1 in Round 1. The Maple Leafs, on the other hand, had taken an early 3-0 lead in the series against the Ottawa Senators before losing consecutive games and eventually winning Game 6 to win the series 4-2.

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs Game 1, May 5, info

  • Date: Monday, May 5
  • Time: 8 p.m. EDT
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Where to watch Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game

  • TV Broadcast: ESPN, CBC, SN, TVAS
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs- Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators - Source: Imagn
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs- Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators - Source: Imagn

The Panthers are enroute to defending their Stanley Cup title and retaining it as they look like a side in form heading into this game. The Panthers now hope to topple the Maple Leafs away from home to take a 1-0 lead in Round 2. The Panthers head into the game with a fully fit roster.

Ad

The Maple Leafs will be aware of the attacking prowess of the Panthers as they struggled defensively in Round 1, conceding 16 goals against the Senators. The Maple Leafs will be without Jani Hakanpaa who continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
04/08/2025NHLMaple LeafsPanthers3-1 win for Panthers
04/03/2025NHLPanthersMaple Leafs3-2 win for Maple Leafs
03/14/2025NHLPanthersMaple Leafs3-2 win for Panthers
Ad

Panthers and Maple Leafs key players

Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett have scored six and five points, respectively, as the team is benefitting massively from the change in form of the two forwards.

William Nylander and Mitch Marner continue business as usual for the Maple Leafs as the pair have put together 17 points between them since the start of the playoffs.

About the author
Vignesh Krishnan

Vignesh Krishnan

An avid Boston Bruins fan, Vignesh is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda and considers David Pastrnak to be the greatest player of all time. While this is quite the statement, given players like Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin, Pastrnak's unignorable form throughout Vignesh's time watching the sport has left a great impression.

Vignesh has an MBA in Sports and Lifestyle Management and used to work for Uber. Swapping careers to cover the NHL has been extremely rewarding, and Vignesh gets a lot of job satisfaction from writing about what he loves.

When not watching or writing about NHL, Vignesh loves to cook and work out, and he enjoys preparing high-quality meals for his friends and family.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications