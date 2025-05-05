How to watch Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs Game 1: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 5, 2025

The Florida Panthers kick off their Round 2 journey against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Monday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 8 p.m. EDT.
The Panthers brushed the Tampa Bay Lightning aside 4-1 in Round 1. The Maple Leafs, on the other hand, had taken an early 3-0 lead in the series against the Ottawa Senators before losing consecutive games and eventually winning Game 6 to win the series 4-2.
Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs Game 1, May 5, info
- Date: Monday, May 5
- Time: 8 p.m. EDT
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
Where to watch Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game
- TV Broadcast: ESPN, CBC, SN, TVAS
- Live Streaming US: ESPN+
- Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
- Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs game preview and injuries
The Panthers are enroute to defending their Stanley Cup title and retaining it as they look like a side in form heading into this game. The Panthers now hope to topple the Maple Leafs away from home to take a 1-0 lead in Round 2. The Panthers head into the game with a fully fit roster.
The Maple Leafs will be aware of the attacking prowess of the Panthers as they struggled defensively in Round 1, conceding 16 goals against the Senators. The Maple Leafs will be without Jani Hakanpaa who continues his recovery from a knee injury.
Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record
Panthers and Maple Leafs key players
Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett have scored six and five points, respectively, as the team is benefitting massively from the change in form of the two forwards.
William Nylander and Mitch Marner continue business as usual for the Maple Leafs as the pair have put together 17 points between them since the start of the playoffs.
