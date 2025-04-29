  • home icon
How to watch Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs Game 5: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, April 29, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified Apr 29, 2025 14:12 GMT
Apr 26, 2025; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Simon Benoit (2) skates in game four of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Apr 26, 2025; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Simon Benoit (2) skates in game four of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

The Ottawa Senators take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. EDT.

The Senators had their backs against the wall in Game 4 as they were on the brink of an exit, trailing the series 3-0. They, however, showed incredible strength in to win the game 4-3 in overtime and keep the series alive at 3-1.

Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs Game 5, April 29, info

  • Date: Tuesday, April 29
  • Time: 7 p.m. EDT
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
Where to watch Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game

  • TV Broadcast: ESPN, CBC, SN, TVAS
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators - Source: Imagn
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators - Source: Imagn

The Senators led Game 4 2-0 but eventually fumbled it as the matchup ended 3-3 in regulation time. The overtime was end-to-end as Jake Sanderson scored a world class goal to get them the much needed win.

Hayden Hodgson is the only injured player for the Senators with a lower-body injury and is unlikely to feature in the first round.

The Maple Leafs showed grit throughout the game but fell short right when it mattered. The team will look to end this home game with a win to seal the series 4-1. Jani Hakanpaa continues his recovery from a knee injury he suffered before the 4-Nations Face-Off.

Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
04/27/2025NHL Round 1SenatorsMaple Leafs4-3 win for Senators
04/25/2025NHL Round 1SenatorsMaple Leafs3-2 win for Maple Leafs
04/22/2025NHL Round 1Maple LeafsSenators3-2 win for Maple Leafs
04/20/2025NHL Round 1Maple LeafsSenators6-2 win for Maple Leafs
Senators vs Maple Leafs key players

Jake Sanderson is the man to look out for in Game 5 as he must be oozing confidence following the winner he scored in Game 4.

Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews have set the bar high for Toronto, with seven and six points, respectively.

Vignesh Krishnan

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
