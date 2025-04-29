How to watch Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs Game 5: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, April 29, 2025

The Ottawa Senators take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. EDT.

The Senators had their backs against the wall in Game 4 as they were on the brink of an exit, trailing the series 3-0. They, however, showed incredible strength in to win the game 4-3 in overtime and keep the series alive at 3-1.

Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs Game 5, April 29, info

Date: Tuesday, April 29

Time: 7 p.m. EDT

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Where to watch Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game

TV Broadcast: ESPN, CBC, SN, TVAS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators - Source: Imagn

The Senators led Game 4 2-0 but eventually fumbled it as the matchup ended 3-3 in regulation time. The overtime was end-to-end as Jake Sanderson scored a world class goal to get them the much needed win.

Hayden Hodgson is the only injured player for the Senators with a lower-body injury and is unlikely to feature in the first round.

The Maple Leafs showed grit throughout the game but fell short right when it mattered. The team will look to end this home game with a win to seal the series 4-1. Jani Hakanpaa continues his recovery from a knee injury he suffered before the 4-Nations Face-Off.

Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 04/27/2025 NHL Round 1 Senators Maple Leafs 4-3 win for Senators 04/25/2025 NHL Round 1 Senators Maple Leafs 3-2 win for Maple Leafs 04/22/2025 NHL Round 1 Maple Leafs Senators 3-2 win for Maple Leafs 04/20/2025 NHL Round 1 Maple Leafs Senators 6-2 win for Maple Leafs

Senators vs Maple Leafs key players

Jake Sanderson is the man to look out for in Game 5 as he must be oozing confidence following the winner he scored in Game 4.

Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews have set the bar high for Toronto, with seven and six points, respectively.

