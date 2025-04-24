How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators Game 3: Stanley Cup playoffs live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | April 24, 2025 - Round 1

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre this Thursday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7 PM EDT.

The Maple Leafs lead the series 2-0, having maximized their first two home games while also looking dominant. The Senators will have a lot to battle for in Game 3, as this might be the team's undoing if they don't turn things around at home.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators game 3, 24th April and game info round 1

Date: Thursday, Apr. 24

Time: 7 p.m. EDT

Venue: Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa

Where to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators NHL game

TV Broadcast: ESPN2, SN, CBC, TVAS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs scored nine goals in the first two games whilst conceding only four in exchange. They would hope for something similar in Game 3. Despite the Senators taking the Maple Leafs through to overtime, they eventually fell short and lost the game 3-2 away from home.

Maple Leafs' Max Pacioretty is likely to feature sometime in the playoff stages of the campaign, while Jani Hakanpaa continues his recovery from his knee injury that he suffered prior to the 4-Nations Playoffs.

Hayden Hodgson is currently the only player injured for the Senators as the winger suffered a lower-body injury earlier this season and is unlikely to feature in round one.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 04/22/2025 NHL Round 1 Senators Maple Leafs 3-2 win for Maple Leafs 04/20/2025 NHL Round 1 Senators Maple Leafs 6-2 win for Maple Leafs 03/15/2025 NHL Senators Maple Leafs 4-2 win for Senators

Maple Leafs vs Senators key players

John Tavares and Mitch Marner carry forward their regular-season performance. The forwards have scored four points each in the opening two games of the playoffs.

Adam Gaudette, Drake Batherson, Brady Tkachuk and Ridly Greig have all scored one goal each in the first two games, as they would need to provide more firepower if they are to turn things around in Game 3.

