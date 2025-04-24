How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators Game 3: Stanley Cup playoffs live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | April 24, 2025 - Round 1

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre this Thursday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7 PM EDT.
The Maple Leafs lead the series 2-0, having maximized their first two home games while also looking dominant. The Senators will have a lot to battle for in Game 3, as this might be the team's undoing if they don't turn things around at home.
- Date: Thursday, Apr. 24
- Time: 7 p.m. EDT
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa
Where to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators NHL game
- TV Broadcast: ESPN2, SN, CBC, TVAS
- Live Streaming US: ESPN+
- Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
- Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators game preview and injuries
The Maple Leafs scored nine goals in the first two games whilst conceding only four in exchange. They would hope for something similar in Game 3. Despite the Senators taking the Maple Leafs through to overtime, they eventually fell short and lost the game 3-2 away from home.
Maple Leafs' Max Pacioretty is likely to feature sometime in the playoff stages of the campaign, while Jani Hakanpaa continues his recovery from his knee injury that he suffered prior to the 4-Nations Playoffs.
Hayden Hodgson is currently the only player injured for the Senators as the winger suffered a lower-body injury earlier this season and is unlikely to feature in round one.
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators head-to-head record
Maple Leafs vs Senators key players
John Tavares and Mitch Marner carry forward their regular-season performance. The forwards have scored four points each in the opening two games of the playoffs.
Adam Gaudette, Drake Batherson, Brady Tkachuk and Ridly Greig have all scored one goal each in the first two games, as they would need to provide more firepower if they are to turn things around in Game 3.
