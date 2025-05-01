How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators Game 6: Live streaming, channel list & more for Stanley Cup playoffs Round 1 | May 1, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Ottawa Senators in Game 6 of Round 1 at the Canadian Tire Centre this Thursday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7 PM EDT.

Ad

The Maple Leafs were on a comfortable 3-0 lead midway through the series but have lost back-to-back games since with their lead cut to 3-2 heading away from home.

The Senators had their backs against the wall but have managed to bounce back and did so winning their latest game with a confident 4-0 scoreline.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators Game 6, May 1, info

Date: Thursday, May 1

Time: 7 p.m. EDT

Venue: Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa

Ad

Trending

Where to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators NHL game

TV Broadcast: TBS, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs must be shocked and disappointed with how they have played the last two games as they have lost the games having conceded eight goals while scoring only three in return. The Maple Leafs miss out on Jani Hakanpaa as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Ad

The Senators, on the other hand, will be looking at this game as the best opportunity to get level on terms as home advantage could be pivotal for the fixture as they sit a defeat away from exit. Hayden Hodgson remains the only injured player for the Senators with a lower-body injury and is unlikely to feature.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 04/29/2025 NHL Round 1 Maple Leafs Senators 4-0 win for Senators 04/27/2025 NHL Round 1 Senators Maple Leafs 4-3 win for Senators 04/25/2025 NHL Round 1 Senators Maple Leafs 3-2 win for Maple Leafs 04/22/2025 NHL Round 1 Maple Leafs Senators 3-2 win for Maple Leafs 04/20/2025 NHL Round 1 Maple Leafs Senators 6-2 win for Maple Leafs

Ad

Maple Leafs and Senators key players

Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews have set the bar high for Toronto, with seven and six points, respectively.

Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle have been playing out of their skin over the last few games as they are doing everything in their ability to keep the series alive; the pair have scored 11 points between them as they hope to add more to their tally in game 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Krishnan An avid Boston Bruins fan, Vignesh is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda and considers David Pastrnak to be the greatest player of all time. While this is quite the statement, given players like Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin, Pastrnak's unignorable form throughout Vignesh's time watching the sport has left a great impression.



Vignesh has an MBA in Sports and Lifestyle Management and used to work for Uber. Swapping careers to cover the NHL has been extremely rewarding, and Vignesh gets a lot of job satisfaction from writing about what he loves.



When not watching or writing about NHL, Vignesh loves to cook and work out, and he enjoys preparing high-quality meals for his friends and family. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama