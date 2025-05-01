  • home icon
  How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators Game 6: Live streaming, channel list & more for Stanley Cup playoffs Round 1 | May 1, 2025

How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators Game 6: Live streaming, channel list & more for Stanley Cup playoffs Round 1 | May 1, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified May 01, 2025 13:03 GMT
Apr 29, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) battles with Ottawa Senators center Dylan Cozens (24) in the third period during game five of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Apr 29, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) battles with Ottawa Senators center Dylan Cozens (24) in the third period during game five of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Ottawa Senators in Game 6 of Round 1 at the Canadian Tire Centre this Thursday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7 PM EDT.

The Maple Leafs were on a comfortable 3-0 lead midway through the series but have lost back-to-back games since with their lead cut to 3-2 heading away from home.

The Senators had their backs against the wall but have managed to bounce back and did so winning their latest game with a confident 4-0 scoreline.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators Game 6, May 1, info

  • Date: Thursday, May 1
  • Time: 7 p.m. EDT
  • Venue: Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa
Where to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators NHL game

  • TV Broadcast: TBS, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs must be shocked and disappointed with how they have played the last two games as they have lost the games having conceded eight goals while scoring only three in return. The Maple Leafs miss out on Jani Hakanpaa as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

The Senators, on the other hand, will be looking at this game as the best opportunity to get level on terms as home advantage could be pivotal for the fixture as they sit a defeat away from exit. Hayden Hodgson remains the only injured player for the Senators with a lower-body injury and is unlikely to feature.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
04/29/2025NHL Round 1Maple LeafsSenators4-0 win for Senators
04/27/2025NHL Round 1SenatorsMaple Leafs4-3 win for Senators
04/25/2025NHL Round 1SenatorsMaple Leafs3-2 win for Maple Leafs
04/22/2025NHL Round 1Maple LeafsSenators3-2 win for Maple Leafs
04/20/2025NHL Round 1Maple LeafsSenators6-2 win for Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs and Senators key players

Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews have set the bar high for Toronto, with seven and six points, respectively.

Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle have been playing out of their skin over the last few games as they are doing everything in their ability to keep the series alive; the pair have scored 11 points between them as they hope to add more to their tally in game 6.

