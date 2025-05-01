How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators Game 6: Live streaming, channel list & more for Stanley Cup playoffs Round 1 | May 1, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Ottawa Senators in Game 6 of Round 1 at the Canadian Tire Centre this Thursday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7 PM EDT.
The Maple Leafs were on a comfortable 3-0 lead midway through the series but have lost back-to-back games since with their lead cut to 3-2 heading away from home.
The Senators had their backs against the wall but have managed to bounce back and did so winning their latest game with a confident 4-0 scoreline.
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators Game 6, May 1, info
- Date: Thursday, May 1
- Time: 7 p.m. EDT
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa
Where to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators NHL game
- TV Broadcast: TBS, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS
- Live Streaming US: ESPN+
- Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
- Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators game preview and injuries
The Maple Leafs must be shocked and disappointed with how they have played the last two games as they have lost the games having conceded eight goals while scoring only three in return. The Maple Leafs miss out on Jani Hakanpaa as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.
The Senators, on the other hand, will be looking at this game as the best opportunity to get level on terms as home advantage could be pivotal for the fixture as they sit a defeat away from exit. Hayden Hodgson remains the only injured player for the Senators with a lower-body injury and is unlikely to feature.
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators head-to-head record
Maple Leafs and Senators key players
Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews have set the bar high for Toronto, with seven and six points, respectively.
Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle have been playing out of their skin over the last few games as they are doing everything in their ability to keep the series alive; the pair have scored 11 points between them as they hope to add more to their tally in game 6.
