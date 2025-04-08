Hyman, Nugent-Hopkins fail to step up, weak PP, and more: 3 reasons why Edmonton Oilers lost 3-2 to Anaheim Ducks

The Edmonton Oilers dropped their second game in a row with a 3-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night at the Honda Center. Lukas Dostal was brilliant, making 45 saves to lead the Ducks past the Oilers.

Adam Henrique and Jeff Skinner scored for the Edmonton Oilers. Meanwhile, Cutter Gauthier scored twice for the Anaheim Ducks, with Mason McTavish getting the game-winner at the 5:33 mark of the third period.

So, let’s look at the three key reasons why the Edmonton Oilers fell to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night.

3 reasons why Edmonton Oilers lost to Anaheim Ducks

#3 Comeback fell short

The Edmonton Oilers played a solid game on Monday night. They generated nearly 50 shots on goal while hanging tough with the Ducks. However, the Oilers fell behind 3-1 early in the third period.

Despite outshooting the Ducks 24-8 in the final frame, the Oilers just couldn’t close the gap. Jeff Skinner made it 3-2 with about three minutes to go in the game. But it was Lukas Dostal who became the game’s top star, holding the Oilers’ attack at bay with a brilliant performance.

#2 Weak power play

The Edmonton Oilers’ power play left much to be desired after going 0-for-6 on the night. Considering the Oilers pushed to tie the game late, they could have scored on any of their three chances in the third period to close the gap.

It was evident that Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid’s absences were crucial in the Oilers’ weak power play. As a result, the Oilers could not capitalize on any of their six opportunities with the man advantage.

In the end, the Ducks’ great penalty killing allowed them to escape Monday night’s contest with the two points in the standings.

#1 Hyman, Nugent-Hopkins failed to step up

With their top two stars out with injury, the depth players stepped up against the Ducks. Adam Henrique and Jeff Skinner scored for the Oilers. But the Oilers’ other top-six players failed to step up.

In particular, Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins did not get on the scoresheet. Hyman played 22:32 over 24 shifts, getting five shots on goal. However, none of those shots found the back of the net.

As for Nugent-Hopkins, he skated in 22:38 over 25 shifts. He notched seven shots on goal, but none were goals. It’s worth pointing out that Nugent-Hopkins’ lack of success wasn’t so much a lack of effort as it was facing a locked-in Dostal. Dostal was the difference-maker on the night, giving the Oilers headaches on Monday night.

The Oilers will face the red-hot St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night at Rogers Place as they look to get back on track in the Pacific Division standings.

