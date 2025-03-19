Hyman scores twice, McDavid’s 3-point night, and more: 3 reasons why Edmonton Oilers won 7-1 over Utah Hockey Club

The Edmonton Oilers exploded for a 7-1 win over the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday night at Rogers Place. The Oilers erupted for three goals in the first period to take a commanding 3-0 lead after the first 20 minutes.

Zach Hyman scored twice for the Edmonton Oilers, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor McDavid, Vasily Podkilzin and Viktor Arvidsson getting the other markers for Edmonton. Meanwhile, Sean Durzi got the Utah Hockey Club on the board with his second of the season at the 16:26 mark of the second period.

Here’s a look at the three key reasons why the Edmonton Oilers pounded the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday night.

3 reasons why Edmonton Oilers won over Utah Hockey Club

#3 Oilers outplayed the Hockey Club

The Edmonton Oilers played a dominant game that fans around the league have grown accustomed to seeing. Edmonton held a clear edge in shots at 42-30, blocked 22 shots to Utah’s 13, and forced 17 giveaways while registering four takeaways.

Moreover, the Oilers secured a key shorthanded goal. Here’s a look:

Overall, the Oilers played one of their strongest games this season. The lopsided win put an exclamation mark on the Oilers' sweep of the season series against the Hockey Club.

#2 McDavid's three-point night

Connor McDavid was the main driver for the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night. He ended the game with a goal and two assists for yet another three-point effort.

His performance was encouraging, as the Oilers’ captain has faced scrutiny for not displaying his usual dominant form this season. However, that was not the case on Tuesday night. Here’s a look at his goal:

The impressive breakaway goal came with just four seconds left in the opening period, putting the Oilers in the driver’s seat for the rest of the night.

#1 Zach Hyman scored twice

Another Oiler who’s been under significant scrutiny this season is Zach Hyman. After a 50-goal campaign last year, Hyman has had an underwhelming season. However, on Tuesday night, it seemed as though Hyman returned to form with his two goals.

Here's a look at Hyman’s first goal:

Hyman’s goal came just after an Edmonton power play had expired. Now, here’s a look at Hyman’s second of the night:

All told, Hyman ended the night with three points (2G, 1A). He’s now up to 24 goals on the season and could be heading into the postseason on a hot streak. His performance earned him the game’s second star.

The Oilers will be back on the ice Thursday night, facing the Winnipeg Jets at home as part of their ongoing four-game homestand.

