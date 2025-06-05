Is Marco Sturm the right fit for Bruins? 3 things to expect from Bruins' new HC 

The Boston Bruins named Marco Sturm the 30th head coach in franchise history on June 5.

Sturm takes over for Joe Sacco, who had been the Bruins' interim head coach after taking over for Jim Montgomery midseason. Sturm will be a first-time head coach in the NHL, and he seems to be the right fit for Boston.

Sturm played for Boston in his NHL career, so he understands the city. He also has plenty of coaching experience in the AHL. Also, being a former player will help him relate to their players, which makes him a good fit.

3 things to expect from Marco Sturm as Bruins' HC

#1, Boost Boston offensively

Marco Sturm was a former NHL forward, and he should help improve Boston's offense, which is something the Bruins were looking to improve on.

“Throughout this process, our goal was to identify a coach who could uphold our strong defensive foundation while helping us evolve offensively," Bruins' GM Don Sweeney said in a press release.

Last season, the Bruins scored just 222 goals, which ranks 27th in the NHL, as Boston averaged 2.7 goals per game.

If the Bruins are going to make a run at the playoffs, Boston will need better offensive production, which Sturm can provide.

#2, Being a winner

Marco Sturm has been a winner as a coach.

Sturm was first a coach for the German National Team. In his first year, he led the program to a 2015 Deutschland-Cup title, and also led them to the quarter-finals in the 2016 World Championships.

In the 2018 Olympics, Sturm led Germany to a silver medal. He has since been the head coach of the Ontario Reign in the AHL from 2022-25, compiling a record of 119-80-11-6 and making three consecutive playoff appearances.

#3, Will command the room

Throughout his NHL career, Marco Sturm was a vocal leader who commanded respect, and that should be the case as an NHL head coach.

Although Sturm is a first-time NHL coach, he played in 938 career NHL games and knew what it took to win. Bruins' GM Don Sweeney prasied Sturm in the press release for his ability to lead and command a room.

"We were also looking for a communicator and leader – someone who connects with players, develops young talent, and earns the respect of the room," Sweeney said. "Marco impressed us at every step with his preparation, clarity, and passion.

"His path – playing for multiple NHL teams, coaching internationally, and leading at both the AHL and NHL levels – has shaped a well-rounded coach who’s earned this opportunity. As a former Bruin, he understands what this team means to the city and our fans," Sweeney added.

Sturm will be tasked in helping the Bruins make a quick rebuild and compete for a playoff spot next season.

