James Hagens 2025 NHL Draft projection: 3 potential landing spots for native New Yorker

The 2025 NHL Draft is set for June 27-28 in Los Angeles. The New York Islanders have the first overall pick, and all signs point to Matthew Schaefer being the first pick.

However, entering the draft, one of the more intriguing prospects is James Hagens. Hagens was in the running for the first overall pick at the beginning of the year, but he did struggle as a freshman at Boston College.

Hagens should still be a top-10, if not a top-five pick. TSN's Bob McKenzie ranks Hagens as his seventh-best prospect, while ESPN's Rachel Doerrie has Hagens as her third-ranked prospect.

Ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft, here are three landing spots for James Hagens.

3 landing spots for James Hagens

#1, Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins currently have the seventh overall pick, but there have been rumors that Boston may trade that pick.

If the Bruins keep the seventh pick, this seems like the absolute floor for Hagens. Boston needs a center, and Hagens could develop into a legit No. 1 center in the NHL.

Hagens recorded 11 goals and 26 assists for 37 points in 37 games in college last season.

#2, Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers have the sixth overall pick and have been linked to James Hagens throughout the draft process.

Hagens could go fifth overall to Nashville, but if he is on the board at six, Philadelphia will have a real conversation on whether or not they select him.

The Flyers have three picks in the first round, and one needs to be on a center, and if Hagens is on the board, it would be hard to pass up.

#3, New York Islanders

The Islanders have the first overall pick and are all but set to pick Schaefer.

However, there have been a lot of rumors that New York wants to trade back into the first round to pick Hagens. Hagens grew up on Long Island and is a diehard Islanders fan, as he grew up going to games with his family.

The Islanders fanbase has also been pushing for the team to take the hometown kid. If New York can make a trade work to pick in the 5-7 range, Hagens could very well stay at home.

