Kreider’s game-winner, Shesterkin’s 21 saves, and more: 3 reasons why New York Rangers won 4-3 against Vancouver Canucks

The New York Rangers edged the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night at Rogers Arena on a third-period goal by Kris Kreider.

The game proved to be a spirited affair, with Quinn Hughes opening the scoring inside the opening minute. Kiefer Sherwood and Conor Garland netted the other goals for the Canucks. Mika Zibanejad, Will Cuylle and Kaap Kakko, meanwhile, did so for the New York Rangers.

So, let’s take a look at the three reasons why the New York Rangers beat the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

Three reasons why New York Rangers beat Vancouver Canucks

Trending

#3 The Rangers outplayed the Canucks

Overall, the New York Rangers outplayed a talented Canucks team. While the score may point toward an even game, it really wasn’t. The Rangers outshot the Canucks 33-24, winning over 67% of the draws.

On the ice, it was evident that the Rangers wanted the game more, showing a strong effort. Considering that the Rangers gave up the first goal less than a minute into the game, they played a solid game beyond that.

The Canucks deserve credit, as the goals they scored weren’t flukes, but they couldn’t outmatch the Rangers.

#2 Shesterkin was good enough to win

Igor Shesterkin didn’t have a particularly memorable night but played well enough to keep the New York Rangers in the game.

He stopped 21 of 24 shots to earn the win. While he didn’t have to stand on his head to win the game, Shesterkin produced a solid, encouraging performance. This season, he has had some unsettling games. So, Tuesday night’s performance would give him some confidence.

#1 The stars, especially Kris Kreider, showed up

Mika Zibanejad had two points (1G, 1A), earning the game’s third star. Moreover, Adam Fox had two assists in over 22 minutes of ice time. Fox’s effort earned him the game’s top star.

However, it was Kreider who showed up when the Rangers needed him. His ninth goal of the season was the difference-maker, giving his team a much-needed win. The two points inch the fourth-placed Rangers closer to the third-placed New Jersey Devils in the standings.

It’s worth pointing out that the Rangers have four games in hand on the Devils. So, at this rate, the Rangers could slide into third place with a couple of wins. The Rangers play their second game in back-to-back nights when they visit the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback